Hay wants Leeds to sign Aleksander Mitrovic if promoted

With a lack of football action this weekend, Leeds fans have been pondering realistic targets they should sign if they do indeed gain promotion at the end of the season.

What’s he said?

The Whites’ title charge is on hold for at least another month with all professional divisions in England under lockdown due to the ongoing pandemic sweeping the globe.

Leeds are sat seven points clear of the playoff positions, so barring any drastic catastrophe, they should end a 16-year absence from the top-flight this summer.

The Athletic’s Phil Hay provided a Q&A on the sorts of players they could go for, and one name frequently popped up – Aleksander Mitrovic.

He’s a signing that the reliable United scribe would love to see at Elland Road, he said:

Augustin factor

Should the west Yorkshire side clinch promotion, then a name like Mitrovic would certainly bolster Marcelo Bielsa’s armoury but their chances of even clinching him may hinge on a number of factors.

The Serb has been in fine mettle this campaign, bagging 23 goals in only 34 appearances, which has helped steer Fulham to third-place, making them one of Leeds’ fierce promotion rivals.

Which poses the first problem, if the Cottagers join Leeds in the Premier League, then there’s surely no chance Scott Parker even thinks about selling his talisman.

In addition, a return to the promised land would trigger their obligation to buy on rarely-seen January signing Jean-Kevin Augustin thought to be between £17m and £18m, so could they afford to bring in Mitrovic on top of that?

This time last year, Spurs had a £27m bid for the 25-year-old rejected, so given his exploits this term, Fulham’s valuation of him would surely have increased tenfold.

As good as Mitrovic would be at Elland Road, especially under the stewardship of Bielsa, it just seems out of the realms of possibility.

