Leeds urged to snap up loanee Ben White

Kevin Phillips has urged Leeds United to sign Ben White permanently this summer, per Football Insider.

What’s the word?

The 22-year-old is currently on loan at the club from Brighton & Hove Albion.

He has been ever-present in the Championship, playing 90 minutes in every game, and has registered two assists throughout the campaign.

White signed a new contract with Brighton before moving on loan to Elland Road but he has played just twice for the Seagulls’ senior side, and Phillips believes Leeds should try to bring him in permanently.

He said: “He’s showed he’s very versatile, stepping into that Kalvin Phillips role when he’s been out.

“He’s obviously got a good football brain on him because he can play positions without a lot of time to work on them in the training ground.

“Week in and week out he seems to be getting better and better. I’ve been really impressed with his composure, coming out from the back, he looks very comfortable on the ball. He can run and he can defend when he needs too.

“Ben White seems to enjoy playing at Leeds, he seems very settled, and he’s been outstanding.”

Continuity

It is vitally important that Leeds continue with their team selection next season.

White has formed an excellent partnership with Liam Cooper at centre-back and Marcelo Bielsa’s men have the best defensive record in the second-tier.

Across 37 games, they have conceded just 30 goals, and much of that is down to their first-choice pairing in defence.

Thus, whether Leeds are promoted to the Premier League or not, keeping White around is vital.

Phillips has nailed this, but it remains to be seen if they will be able to prise him away from Brighton.

