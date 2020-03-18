The Verdict: Should Leeds sign Luke Woolfenden?

Leeds United’s season may currently be on hold for the foreseeable future, but that hasn’t stopped them planning ahead – that’s if latest reports are to be believed.

According to TWTD.co.uk, the Championship’s front-runners are keen on Ipswich Town defender Luke Woolfenden after his eye-catching displays in League One this term.

Where do Leeds need to strengthen most this summer?

They’ll have to battle Premier League duo Crystal Palace and Sheffield United as well as Queens Park Rangers if they want to secure him, though.

With Ben White set to return to Brighton this summer, and Gaetano Berardi still out of contract, a centre-back could be high on Marcelo Bielsa’s wishlist but is the 21-year-old the right sort of target?

Our writers have given their verdicts…

Kealan Hughes

“Luke Woolfenden would certainly be a risky signing for Leeds but he actually seems to perfectly fit the criteria of a Marcelo Bielsa signing.

“Take Ben White for example. He first impressed in League Two and has worked himself up the divisions to become a key figure in the current Whites’ team, featuring in every league game this season.

“Woolfenden has done the same and has been ever-present for promotion-chasing Ipswich this term, making 36 appearances despite only being 21, and is likely to get even better under the tutelage of Bielsa.

“The Argentine should be trusted given his proven track record. Who knows, this could be another inspired piece of Orta magic if the defender was to arrive at Elland Road.”

Billy Meyers

“This would be far from a Jansson replacement, but it could be shrewd from Bielsa.

“If a Premier League outfit in Crystal Palace are after Woolfenden, then he’s clearly doing something right at Ipswich – he is far from the finished article at just 21 years of age, although he could be one for the future for Leeds no matter what division they’re in.

“The Daily Mail’s Secret Scout spoke quite highly of the centre-back at the start of 2020, detailing how he seems like a big prospect although one who lacks electric pace – given Leeds’ usual dominance in possession through Bielsa Ball, this apparent hindrance may not be a problem at Elland Road should he make the switch from the Tractor Boys.

“He is also rated at just £90k on Transfermarkt, so it wouldn’t be a deal which looks likely to break Leeds’ bank account – it could be shrewd from Orta.”

Charles Jones

“Leeds desperately need a centre-half this summer, but Woolfenden isn’t the answer.

“Barring a ridiculous capitulation, United are on their way to the Premier League, and they need to make sure they’re as strong as possible when they make their first top-flight appearance for 16 years.

“Their defence has been paramount to their success this season, conceding fewer goals than any other side, but with White and Berardi seemingly on their way out, that record is under jeopardy.

“Woolfenden is doing the business in League One, but a jump of two divisions is going to be tough for him to make.

“If United do sign him he shouldn’t be the only man they bring in.”

Lewis Blain

“Leeds’ centre-back situation looks rather risky this summer, so acting early and adding a player like Woolfenden can do no harm to Bielsa and his squad. At the very least he can be a rotational option, but given the potential he’s been lauded with, he could quite easily become the next Ben White – a permanent one.

“The step up to either the Premier League or Championship will be a big one, but having plied his trade in non-league before becoming a hit at Portman Road, he can certainly do it again – even more so under the stewardship of the great one.”

