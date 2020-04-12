Two Leeds players who have let Bielsa down this season

Although Leeds have been enjoying a blistering season in the Championship – with promotion looking promising at the end of this season – we can still put the team under a magnifying glass and pick out those who have fallen behind the pack.

Unsurprisingly, there have been a couple of players who haven’t been up to scratch…

Ouasim Bouy

The 26-year-old’s 2019/20 season perhaps couldn’t have gone any worse after he was reportedly told he would not be playing for Leeds again. Bouy has had a difficult career with the Yorkshire side but it seemed this season was the turning point for Marcelo Bielsa to call the final straw.

According to Phil Hay, the Dutchman is training at completely different times to the first team and Leeds are now desperate to get him off their books.

Bouy’s market value is also the lowest it’s ever been whilst with the Whites, extremely disappointing from a player whose agent also manages the likes of Paul Pogba and Erling Haaland.

Jamie Shackleton

It’s always nice when English clubs can nurture homegrown talent and watch them grow into a top footballer. Frustratingly, this season hasn’t been a career-defining one for 20-year-old Jamie Shackleton.

In his first senior season for Leeds, the youngster managed to get himself two assists after playing an average of just 23 minutes in 19 games. However, with a bit more responsibility this campaign, it may have proven all too much for Shackleton.

The Englishman has started four matches out of 14 but hasn’t registered a single goal or assist for his side. In those four starting appearances, Shackleton lost the ball 29 times and made just three key passes.

Similar in age, West Brom’s Kyle Edwards is also being integrated into the first team and has scored two goals and has averaged a higher passing accuracy (84.6%) than Shackleton (83.2%).

Age is on his side, but if the 20-year-old wants to follow in similar paths to young English talent like Trent Alexander-Arnold and Jadon Sancho he must pull his socks up.

What do you think, Leeds fans? Do you agree with the above or has there been worse performers this season?