Two unsung Leeds United players who have impressed this season

Leeds are well on their way to topping the Championship table and clinching promotion into the Premier League with a very talented and in-form squad.

We can appreciate the clinical nature of the likes of Patrick Bamford, but what about those that may have slipped under the radar slightly amid all the excitement?

Stuart Dallas

Scoring goals at one end isn’t the only ingredient to a title-winning recipe, a team needs to ensure they aren’t letting them in at the other end. Leeds’ defence has been equally as solid as their attack this season, and Stuart Dallas has gone criminally overlooked.

The Irishman has started every game for the Whites this campaign and has kept 16 clean sheets whilst also contributing to four goals – scoring three of them himself and creating 10 big chances. Leeds also have the lowest amount of goals (30) scored against them, which Dallas has assisted with going off his 2.2 average tackles and one interception per game.

The 28-year-old hasn’t made any errors this season which have to a goal or indeed, a shot, whereas teammates Liam Cooper has made one error that led to a shot and Gaetano Berardi has given away a penalty.

Dallas’ calm and collected nature, as well as his ability to get forward down the flank, should be appreciated and rewarded when Leeds inevitably find their way back to the Premier League.

Tyler Roberts

When you’re up against the club’s top scorer for the season, it’s hard to break through and grab a slice of the limelight, which is why Tyler Roberts is in this list. The Welshman has only started four games this season but has taken part in 14 overall, bagging himself three goals.

Roberts also has better attacking stats than that of Premier League-tested Steve Mounie. The 21-year-old averages a much better accurate pass percentage (71.5%) to Mounie’s 60.6% along with his 0.3 dribbles on average per match compared to the Huddersfield man’s 0.1.

Who has performed better for Leeds this season?

Stuart Dallas Vote Tyler Roberts Vote

Granted, Roberts has only played an average of 35 minutes per appearance, but he has contributed to shaping Leeds’ season and has kept airtight discipline, picking up no bookings at all. The Welsh forward is a young talent certainly worth keeping an eye on.