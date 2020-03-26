Leeds’ Tyler Roberts tipped to make PL impact

Leeds United forward Tyler Roberts has been tipped to do big things in the Premier League next season by LeedsLive correspondent Beren Cross, although that will depend on two conditions.

What’s he said?

The west Yorkshire outfit are nine games from securing promotion as they hold a healthy seven-point cushion from the playoff positions at the Championship summit.

But the current campaign is currently on hold for the time being and may not be back until the end of April at the very earliest – getting the season back underway and ending that 16-year wait for top-flight football is the first factor to overcome.

While Cross believes the Welshman needs to stay fit if he’s to stand a chance, especially as Roberts has been deemed “more than good enough” to compete against the big boys.

Writing in his recent column, the reliable United scribe said:

“Keep. “The forward’s trajectory is only going one way if he can just stay fit. One of the finds of the Orta era if he can keep out of Rob Price’s way. “More than good enough for the big boys if he finds some consistent match time.” Beren Cross, LeedsLive.

Rarely-seen star?

The 21-year-old has endured a stop-start season due to the number of injuries he’s managed to pick up – per Transfermarkt’s recorded matches, Roberts has managed to only feature for 492 minutes across 14 matches.

He has managed to find the net three times, which suggests that Marcelo Bielsa does indeed have some sort of talent in his hands.

Cross goes as far as suggesting that the forward is “one of the finds of the Orta era” but that’s hard to gauge given he is yet to hit the 50 mark for Leeds yet.

Can a player who has barely been seen on the pitch become a threat in the Premier League overnight? Well, if he can keep fit and get a good pre-season under his belt, then there’s no reason why he can’t.

His versatility and ability to play anywhere across the front three makes him very worthwhile of the opportunity, irrespective of the division the Whites find themselves in next term.

