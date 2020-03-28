Pablo Hernandez set to fall short of making Leeds history

Leeds United have had a number of incredibly talented players on their books over the years.

The likes of Norman Hunter, Eddie Gray and Lucas Radebe are all-time greats for the club, but despite so many brilliant players turning out for the Elland Road outfit, no player has ever won three back to back Player of the Year awards.

A few players have come close, Jermaine Beckford won two in a row in the late 2000s, while Ross McCormack won two in three years in the mid 2010s, but nobody has ever been able to string together three seasons worthy of the accolade.

However, that had a chance to change this season.

Indeed, Pablo Hernandez stood on the edge of history at the start of this season after winning back to back Player of the Year accolades, but it seems as though he’s going to fall short this season.

Now, that isn’t to say that Hernandez hasn’t had an excellent season, 12 goal contributions in 28 games is a fantastic return for a midfielder, but there are other players more worthy of the award.

Look at someone like Ben White for example, he’s been praised so much by the fanbase this season, and with United having the best defensive record in the divison, it’d make sense for arguably their best defender to be given the award.

Luke Ayling is another contender, the right-back has been brilliant when it has mattered this term, winning the Championship’s February Player of the Month award after Leeds suffered a poor January.

Kalvin Phillips is another obvious answer, the Yorkshire Pirlo has been hailed as the best player in the Championship this season, and he’s been touted for an England call-up, so there it’d be hard to make an argument against him receiving the award.

Stuart Dallas and Mateusz Klich also have cases to make, starting every game this season and rarely putting in a poor shift.

Hernandez has been brilliant this season, but he hasn’t been as electric as he was last term when he contributed to 24 goals.

This season has represented a small step back for Hernandez, while the club has taken a step forward.

Sitting top of the Championship with nine games to go, and due to the sheer quality of the competition, the man once described as Leeds’ ‘silent leader’ won’t be winning his third consecutive Player of the Season award.

