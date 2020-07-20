Victor Orta has made the right call on Jack Harrison

As we meandered towards the end of the 2019/20 season, it seemed inevitable that Leeds were going to sign Jack Harrison on a permanent deal.

The £8m option to buy looked like a snip after his excellent season at Elland Road, that saw him start every league game except for one on his way to becoming the club’s assist leader, and Manchester City journalist Sam Lee stated that he expected the deal to go through this summer.

Harrison will be returning to Leeds next term, but it will be for a third loan spell rather than on a permanent basis, with United retaining the right to exercise their option to buy next summer.

At the moment, Leeds intend to bring him in permanently next summer, but a new league brings about new challenges, and if Harrison joins a select group of players who are too good for the Championship, but not good enough for the Premier League, he will have little use for the Whites.

Luckily, Leeds will have another season to gauge whether or not Harrison is what they need, and if he proves to be up to scratch, they can still land him for a decent price.

Victor Orta can’t really afford to take many risks this summer considering that immediate relegation back into the Championship would put them back to square one, and another 16-year slog outside of the top flight is the last thing anyone wants to see.

Financial power is one of the most important resources for a team trying to achieve success in the Premier League, and due to the fact that Phil Hay recently stated Leeds are rather limited on that front they need to make sure that not a single penny is wasted.