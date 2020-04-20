Whelan tips Leeds man Dallas to meet potential in Premier League

Former Leeds United forward Noel Whelan has tipped Stuart Dallas to impress if the Elland Road club are promoted to the Premier League, in an interview with Football Insider.

What did he say?

Dallas has been at the club since 2015, with his versatility and dedication proving very useful to a range of managers.

With 153 appearances to his name the 28-year-old has been an ever-present this season, playing at full-back, central midfield and on the wing.

The Northern Ireland international has never played in the Premier League, but Whelan has tipped him to prove himself at the top level if Leeds secure promotion.

“He’s always done a job, he’s never let the team down, or the manager,” he told Football Insider.

“He looks in a great place right now, playing with a smile on his face and we’re seeing the full potential of an international who can cut it in the Premier League, absolutely.

“I’ve been mightily impressed with his attitude, his performances, his work rate. From seeing him this year and the improvement that we’ve seen, we’ve actually got a full season out of Stuart Dallas.

“This season we’ve seen the real Stuart Dallas. He’s a true professional, he gets on with his job, he wasn’t playing regularly when he first came to Leeds United which upset him a little bit.”

Leeds’ last Premier League campaign: How much do you remember?

World Class score: 95% | Expert score: 80% | Veteran score: 65% | Intermediate score: 45% | Amateur score: 30% | Try Again: 5%

1 of 20 2003/04 was a season to forget for Leeds. Eddie Gray was the man who 'masterminded' most of it but who did he replace as manager in November 2003? Terry Venables Peter Reid David O'Leary Howard Wilkinson

Raising your game

Dallas is a really versatile player – featuring in no less than different positions for Leeds this season – and has proven really important for Marcelo Bielsa in 19/20.

He is totally deserving of the praise he has received from Whelan and with promotion a real possibility, it will be interesting to see if he can continue impressing with his performances on the biggest stage.