Leeds United will have a ‘problem’ trying to keep hold of Wilfried Gnonto following his performances for Italy, according to talkSPORT pundit Gabby Agbonlahor.

The Lowdown: Attracting interest

The Whites winger’s contract at Elland Road isn’t set to expire until 2027, but being a standout performer in recent matches for Javi Gracia’s side, has been generating plenty of interest.

Premier League clubs Chelsea, Manchester City and Arsenal are all reportedly lining up offers for the 19-year-old who is expected to leave at the end of the season should the club get relegated, with Juventus and Napoli also linked.

The Yorkshire outfit’s starlet was named in Roberto Mancini’s 30-man Italy squad for their Euro 2024 qualifiers where he had a positive impact coming on as a substitute during the 2-1 defeat to England on Thursday night.

Speaking to Football Insider, Agbonlahor insisted that Leeds will find it difficult to retain the services of Gnonto this summer after his standout displays for Italy on international duty. He said:

“The problem for Leeds is that when you’re playing for a country like Italy, you’re going to get this attention.

“I do like Gnonto, but I don’t think he’s outstanding. Not at the moment. But he’s still young, he’s got a lot to learn. But the potential is there, and clubs love to sign players with potential.

“I think he could definitely hold his own at clubs like Chelsea, Arsenal or Juventus.

“Where he’s so young, and he’s already doing it for his club and country – it’s going to make it so hard for Leeds to hold on to him.

“If he can keep scoring and playing well on the international stage, then that will 100% make it harder for Leeds to keep him. But it will also mean that his price tag increases.”

The Verdict: Don’t let him go

Gnonto has been dubbed for his ‘electric’ pace by talent scout Jacek Kulig and Leeds have to do everything they can to keep him in the building, regardless of their league status.

The Puma-sponsored attacker has scored four goals and provided three assists in his 20 senior appearances since joining where he currently ranks in the 90th percentile for most progressive carries per game.

The Verbania native is also an extremely versatile player having operated in six different positions this term which makes him a useful option for Gracia to have at his disposal.

Gnonto will obviously be attracted to the prospect of joining a club at the level of his potential suitors named above which is why the Whites have to do their best to stay up to make his choice harder.