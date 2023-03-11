Leeds United will have to employ an airtight gameplan if they are to get anything from today's Premier League clash with Brighton and Hove Albion.

The Seagulls travel to Elland Road in blistering form and find themselves firmly in contention for the European spots being just seven points off fourth with three games in hand.

Whichever way today's result goes it will have huge ramifications at both ends of the table, as the Whites are seeking to remove themselves from another relegation battle with Javi Gracia at the helm.

Their most recent loss against Chelsea marked a failed opportunity to capitalise over a struggling outfit, and now they will have to be disciplined and deadly on the break to quell Roberto De Zerbi's free-flowing outfit.

One such change the Spanish boss could make to bolster his chances is to recall Wilfried Gnonto, as despite his drop-off in form he remains a true maverick capable of the spectacular.

Is Wilfried Gnonto fit to play against Brighton?

Although he only made the bench in their loss to the Blues, Gracia revealed that the decision was tactical rather than a fitness concern. Therefore, it is expected that the Italian boasts a clean bill of health and will be fresh to start today.

This will be a big boost to supporters, who have enjoyed the electric exploits of the 19-year-old this season despite having only scored twice in 12 league games.

Aside from that, he remains a constant creative threat as outlined in his 1.2 key passes per 90. Not only this but the dynamism and trickery he brings make him a threat to any full-back, with former Hibernian striker Tam McManus dubbing him a "pocket rocket".

The 5 foot 7 speedster was also lauded by journalist Tom Carnduff, who took to Twitter to outline just how deadly an asset he could be:

"Wilfried Gnonto looks an absolute star though. Had such a huge impact since arriving, especially when you consider it might not have happened at that stage of the window."

Gnonto was also lauded for how he gave his opposite man "nightmares " on that day too.

He could now revisit that form by once again troubling a visiting team, and with the backing of Elland Road, he is sure to return to his brilliant best. If there was ever a time to reignite his season, today is that day.