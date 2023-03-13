Leeds United twice came from behind at the weekend to record a battling point, and whilst it was a fine result it once again marked a game without a win for the Whites.

They are in desperate need of some points in the Premier League, as they sunk into the relegation zone amidst shock wins for Everton and AFC Bournemouth.

With two goals against Brighton and Hove Albion, they made strides in the right direction, but they must now find consistency in their attacking play where they have previously been lacking. It is the main area that will likely relegate them, should they continue failing to score.

Therefore, in their upcoming game this weekend with Wolverhampton Wanderers, perhaps Javi Gracia could consider recalling Wilfried Gnonto after the youngster starred from the bench last time out.

Will Wilfried Gnonto start against Wolves?

The 19-year-old has started both of the last league matches on the bench, yet it was his quick thinking from a corner that afforded Jack Harrison the space to thunder home their second equaliser and Gnonto's second assist of the season.

Whilst his numerous redeeming qualities alone should merit a starting spot, the fact that the Old Gold have a particular weakness to exploit makes the Italian starlet even more desirable to feature from the start.

In their recent clash with Newcastle United, it seemed that both sides were focusing their attacks down their respective left flanks. Allan Saint-Maximin was tasked with mesmerising Nelson Semedo, who has been lambasted in the past for his defensive deficiencies.

The 6.4 rating of the Portuguese defender, the second-worst of anyone on the pitch, suggests the Frenchman succeeded. Not only this but he was dribbled past three times too.

Gnonto boasts many similar assets to the Magpies magician and could be recalled to emulate his performance. Journalist Phil Hay even took to Twitter to highlight the "magic" that Leeds' teenage sensation boasted back in late-2022, so this notion is only supported.

Whilst Wolves remain a formidable team, the Tyneside outfit proved that with some hard work, they could be largely neutralised and kept at bay. Should they manage that, they will then need that touch of class that the £20k-per-week youngster boasts, thus making his recall imperative.