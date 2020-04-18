Bamford reveals Premier League ambition with Leeds

Leeds United striker Patrick Bamford has said that playing against Manchester United and Liverpool at Elland Road “would be something else”, in an interview with iNews.

What did he say?

Patrick Bamford is mostly used to playing in either the Championship or League One, making just a handful of Premier League appearances for Crystal Palace, Norwich City, Burnley and Middlesbrough, scoring just once.

However, his Leeds side are now on the brink of promotion to the Premier League, with a seven-point gap over Fulham in third with just nine matches to play.

Bamford has been a key part of the Leeds side this season, scoring 13 goals in 36 Championship appearances, and said that he would love to prove himself at top-flight level with the Whites.

“I’m not yet proven in the Premier League, but the best way to get back there is by taking a team up,” he told iNews.

“The main reason I signed for Leeds was the chance to become the main guy, help them reach the Premier League and then have a good shot at making my mark there.