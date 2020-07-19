Yasser Larouci’s arrival could allow Leeds to unleash Leif Davis

Leeds have often looked to make signings for the future.

Indeed, last summer saw a number of young players arrive at the club with the likes of Rafa Mujica, Guille Amor and Liam McCarron joining the club, while January saw Ian Poveda and Elia Caprile come in.

It seems as though the policy of signing players for the future could continue this summer as Goal are reporting that the Whites are interested in 19-year-old Liverpool left-back Yasser Larouci.

The Algerian has been cited by Liverpool academy manager Alex Inglethorpe as one of the Reds’ most-promising young players calling his natural ability to go forward eye-catching in an interview with The Athletic.

Leeds’ interest in the young full-back may raise a few eyebrows amongst the Elland Road faithful due to the fact that the Whites already have their own promising young talent in that position in the shape of Leif Davis, who has actually previously been linked with Liverpool.

However, there is an argument to be made that Larouci’s arrival could aide Davis’ development rather than hamper it.

A look back to the comments Graham Smyth made when the 20-year-old played against QPR earlier this season show exactly why having Larouci could actually help the youngster.

“When Leif Davis came on, he just really showcased his pace. Legs were tiring and QPR were maybe a little bit more open because they were 2-0 down away from home and thinking they had to go for it a little bit and Davis just exploited that space on the left flank,” the journalist said.

“For a defender that would be terrifying, somebody coming on with that kind of pace. It was reminiscent of Gareth Bale against Inter Milan, pushing the ball ahead and backing himself to beat anyone else to it.”

Bale, of course, started his career at full-back before transitioning into one of the world’s premier wingers, winning four Champions League’s at Real Madrid, and if Larouci’s arrival can allow Davis to move further forward it could be very lucrative considering the pace and attacking intent he has shown thus far.

Davis has played further forward previously, and if he and Larouci break into the first-team at a similar time he could be allowed to play there more often if there’s adequate cover at full-back.