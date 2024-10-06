Daniel Farke will be relieved that Mateo Joseph is finally coming into his own in a Leeds United strip, with the striker department at Elland Road not exactly overflowing with top quality.

Joseph hasn't proven himself to be a deadly goalscoring machine yet, with only one goal next to his name in the Championship to date, but he does have an impressive three assists this campaign as a worthwhile asset for the German boss to rely on.

Away from Joseph, the options aren't brimming, with an injury-prone Patrick Bamford rarely available for selection, on top of former Swansea City man Joel Piroe often slotting in behind the sole striker instead of leading the line.

But, it's forgotten man Joe Gelhardt that will frustrate Leeds fans most when looking over what is available up top, considering his unbelievable burst onto the scene under Marcelo Bielsa once upon a time.

Gelhardt's unbelievable form under Bielsa

Bielsa just had that knack of enhancing players when fixed in the Elland Road dug-out, turning Kalvin Phillips into a £45m star when he was still manager, whilst also helping Bamford pick up a senior England call-up under his guidance.

Gelhardt also felt the magic of the South American manager first-hand, with the former Wigan Athletic striker getting his first chance in the Whites senior mix under the mercurial Argentinian, which saw him shine during the 2021/22 campaign.

He would help himself to two goals and two assists from 20 Premier League clashes that season, with the promising attacker showcasing why he had previously earned comparisons to top-flight great Wayne Rooney, having been described as "looking Rooneyesque" when taken on trial by Merseyside Boys' manager Tim Wyatt as a teenager.

His former Wigan teammate Chey Dunkley also noted those comparisons, having stated: "Most of the lads called him Wazza because there were so many similarities in his stature and style."

Since then, however, his Whites career hasn't ever really progressed any further, with the now 22-year-old striker - who was previously referred to as a "human wrecking ball" for his tenacity and bravery by pundit Jamie Redknapp - a forgotten figure constantly warming the substitutes bench for Farke's men, whilst Joseph steals the limelight now as the new exciting talent for the future.

Leeds even had interest from the likes of West Brom earlier in the year for the reserve attacker's services, but batted away any parties looking at the left-footer.

Yet, if this season is anything to go by so far, his days in West Yorkshire look to be gradually becoming more and more numbered.

Gelhardt's season so far

The former Latics striker is yet to start a game this season for the Whites in the league, with his only appearance from the get-go full stop this campaign coming against Middlesbrough in the EFL Cup, as Leeds were humbled 3-0 by Michael Carrick's men.

Not given the freedom to play up top, Gelhardt was shoehorned into the side in a right midfield spot, and visibly struggled on the night consequently.

Gelhardt's performance vs Boro in numbers Stat Gelhardt Minutes played 63 Goals scored 0 Assists 0 Shots 1 Touches 27 Accurate passes 12/16 (75%) Accurate crosses 0/2 Accurate long balls 0/1 Total duels won 3/7 Stats by Sofascore

It was very much a showing from a player low on confidence, with only one shot attempted on the Boro net all evening, before Gelhardt was then replaced by first-team stalwart Wilfried Gnonto just after the hour mark.

He was given a brief run-out away at Norwich recently, as the Whites had to settle for a 1-1 draw at Carrow Road, but it does feel as if the 22-year-old is now running out of time to break back into the first-team fold.

It has been a sharp fall-off for a promising talent once loved by Bielsa, but as Leeds continue to eye up winning promotion through any means necessary, Farke can't be too charitable with giving Gelhardt more minutes to impress.

At this rate, the end of the line looks to be on the horizon very soon for the once much-talked-about attacker at Elland Road.