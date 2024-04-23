Leeds United would have been relieved to come out the other end of a seven goal thriller at Middlesbrough as victors on Monday night, with Wilfried Gnonto playing out of his skin throughout.

The Italian's confident strike to make it 3-2 on the night, regardless of it looking offside, was crucial in his team getting over the line to return back up to second spot in the ever-changing Championship standings.

There's no guarantee from the Whites' perspective, however, that their former FC Zurich hero stays put at Elland Road this summer with many teams now reigniting their interest in Gnonto with the end of the season coming into view.

Leeds will hope this up-and-coming youngster can, one day, become their next Gnonto with the exciting prospect already the same age as the in-demand winger.

Charlie Allen's statistics at youth level

Joining as a wide-eyed 16-year-old from his native Northern Ireland, with Manchester City even credited with an interest in the starlet at the time, Charlie Allen has had to wait patiently in the background at the Whites for a first-team chance.

Current Cliftonville manager Jim Magilton, around the time of Allen's major move to West Yorkshire, described the promising midfielder as being "enthusiastic" to succeed and an "excellent" talent.

Allen has accumulated a hefty 82 games for both the U18s and U21s since relocating from Linfield in 2020, with his performances for the U21s in particular catching the eye.

The 20-year-old has managed to find the back of the net six times from 54 appearances in this age bracket, on top of tallying up eight assists from a whole host of positions.

His trusty position is down the right flank, where Gnonto causes Championship defences all sorts of bother each game he starts, with Allen also able to play centrally in midfield as well as filling in at right-back if necessary.

Farke will love his raw gem's flexibility, with the Whites in need of another utility figure after Stuart Dallas' sad retirement news, but the German boss will want to test Allen out in the senior ranks down the right eventually if Gnonto does depart.

Allen as Gnonto's replacement

Down the right channel is where Allen has excelled this season in the Premier League 2, with the highly-rated Northern Irishman picking up his three of his four goal contributions from this spot in the U21 ranks.

Playing in the same side as Charlie Crew and Joe Snowdon when picking up an assist against Derby County recently, the future at Elland Road looks very bright if these youngsters can blossom into first-team stars over time.

Related Leeds could have dream Summerville successor brewing in academy star Leeds United will keep this young star up their sleeve if Crysencio Summerville departs.

Allen won't immediately fill the hole left behind by Gnonto, with Leeds no doubt also seeking out an immediate replacement over the 20-year-old if they do end up selling the Italian for a bumper £30m fee, but Farke has had amazing success bedding in once unproven young stars into the first team this season.

He'll hope Allen can be his next Archie Gray as much as he could be possibly his next Gnonto, with Gray taking to the men's game like a duck to water this campaign.

Two years younger than Allen, the breakout 18-year-old sensation has accumulated 47 appearances this season in all competitions and is crucial to his side's promotion chances.

Gnonto is as important as Gray, but with the conveyor belt at Leeds continuing to produce top starlet after top starlet, the 5 foot 7 forward could be replaced by yet another dazzling product of the Whites academy very soon.