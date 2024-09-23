A big billionaire club are now interested in making West Brom boss Carlos Corberan their next manager, according to a worrying new claim.

West Brom stay top of the Championship

The Baggies knew that victory at home to Plymouth Argyle on Saturday would see them return to the top of the Championship table, following Sunderland's 1-0 win at home to Middlesbrough earlier in the day.

While it may not have been West Brom's most earth-shattering performance of the season so far, they still picked up all three points by virtue of a 1-0 win. Josh Maja scored the only goal of the game, finding the net in the second half, as his excellent start to the campaign continues.

On this form, the Baggies look like one of the front-runners to be in the automatic promotion places this season, especially with fellow pre-season favourites Leeds United not exactly excelling under Daniel Farke, sitting in sixth place. Sunderland look a threat, however, and are only a point behind in second position, but whether they have the staying power over a 46-game season remains to be seen.

Corberan has been the inspiration behind West Brom's success, doing such an impressive job since arriving in October 2022, guiding his team into the playoffs last term and looking to go one better this time around. A concerning rumour has now emerged, however, with the Baggies boss linked with a move away from the Hawthorns.

According to The Sunday Mirror [via MOT Leeds News], Leeds could look to steal Corberan away from West Brom, as the 49ers Enterprises-owned billionaire club eye a potential replacement for under-fire manager Farke.

It is claimed that the 41-year-old has a £2m release clause in his contract that the Whites could look to trigger, should they opt to part ways with their current boss.

Losing Corberan doesn't bear thinking about for West Brom, considering the impact he has made in just under two years in the job. He transformed their fortunes as soon as he arrived, taking a struggling team to ninth place in 2022/23, and considering he is only 41, he is a manager who is still improving all the time.

Meanwhile, Sky Sports pundit Don Goodman has heaped praise on the Spaniard early on in his tenure, highlighting the huge influence he has had at the Hawthorns from the off:

"He's coached the team in a different way, while retaining their ability to be resolute and solid. The balance is good and while it's too early to be certain about anything, it's looking good for West Brom."

Hopefully, Corberan doesn't see his future lying away from West Brom currently, not least because of the position he and his team find themselves in, as he looks to test himself in the Premier League further down the line.

Leeds are a huge club, however, and if there are financial benefits to him going there, as well as them possessing a promotion-chasing squad in their own right, it is easy to see his head being turned. To see him leave would be devastating for Baggies supporters, but there is no sign of him wanting that to happen currently, which is a positive.