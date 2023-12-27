Leeds United are now preparing an offer to sign a talented young star at Elland Road as Daniel Farke looks to the future, according to a new report.

Leeds United prepare for January transfers

Despite enjoying a commendable start to life in the Championship, Leeds fans will be keen for their side to strengthen in key positions once the market re-opens in mid-season for business.

On Boxing Day, a 2-1 defeat away to Preston North End in an ill-tempered affair has placed the Whites eight points behind Ipswich Town, who occupy second place in the division, making new arrivals potentially crucial to achieving their aspirations of automatic promotion.

Defence has been mooted as an area that the Whites could look to beef up under Farke and Fenerbache full-back Bright Osayi-Samuel is reportedly a target at Elland Road. Wolverhampton Wanderers and Crystal Palace are also believed to be keen on the Nigeria international, who is out of contract at the Turkish giants in the summer of 2025.

Capable of playing in a number of positions, the former Queens Park Rangers man would be a coup for the Yorkshire outfit; however, there is no specific fee mentioned in regard to the fee Leeds United may need to pay to acquire the 25-year-old.

Galatasaray forward Kerem Akturkoglu has been mentioned in connection with a move to the Whites; however, he is a potential recruit who would be deemed to be a little more on the ambitious side. Now, the Whites are believed to be readying a bid for an exciting young star who could potentially be one for the future at Elland Road, according to a report.

Leeds United prepare Jack Hastings offer

According to Football Insider, Leeds United are preparing an offer to sign Larne youngster Jack Hastings, who is also attracting interest from Crystal Palace, Southampton and Wolverhampton Wanderers. The Whites have previously monitored the 17-year-old who could now be at the centre of bids from elsewhere, with his current employers braced for approaches concerning the Northern Ireland Under-17 forward.

Hastings is capable of operating as a lone striker or as part of a front-two and has impressed at Under-18 and Under-20 level with his club, leading to his senior debut earlier this year in an Irish Cup tie.

Contact has previously been initiated between the two clubs regarding a potential swoop and the youngster could now move to Elland Road if all goes to plan with a formal bid. Unlikely to come in as a senior player, Hastings would likely head to Thorp Arch on arrival as he continues to develop as a player before potentially breaking through into the first-team later down the line.

Of course, Leeds United fans will want to see senior names come in once the window opens in January; however, bringing in prodigious talent is an important factor in the long-term sustainability of the club.