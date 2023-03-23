Leeds United were in desperate need of a new defensive midfielder following Kalvin Phillips' move to Manchester City in the summer and it now seems that Victor Orta struck gold again with his signing of Marc Roca.

How much is Marc Roca worth now?

The Spaniard was once lauded as the heir to Xabi Alonso at Bayern Munich but Orta was able to prise him away from the Allianz Arena for just £10m in the summer transfer window, and he has been a mainstay at Elland Road ever since.

In 23 Premier League appearances, the 26-year-old has contributed one goal and two assists from midfield, averaging a solid, if unspectacular, 6.55 rating from WhoScored for his performances.

While this only ranks him as the 13th-best player at the Yorkshire club so far this campaign, he ranks in the top ten Leeds players for tackles, interceptions, shots and key passes per game, which highlights his role as an all-rounder in the Whites' midfield.

Considering this is Roca's first season in English football, he has not looked out of place at all in the Premier League and will be hoping to go from strength to strength under his Spanish compatriot Javi Gracia, as he looks to help Leeds avoid relegation back to the Championship.

The former Espanyol man was praised by ESPN editor David Cartlidge on Twitter ahead of his move to Leeds in the summer last year.

He said: "Was on the verge of something very special with the right next move. Ridiculously talented player but lack of physical/athletic ability will/has put so many off."

Fans may have noticed Roca's struggles from a physical point of view, as only Junior Firpo has been dribbled past more in Leeds' squad so far this term, but his impressive ability on the ball suggests that the Yorkshire outfit need to find a way of getting the best out of him in midfield, without leaving him exposed defensively.

Fortunately for the Whites, the defensive midfielder is still only 26 and his style of play suggests that he could still do a job for Leeds in another decade's time, as we have seen with prominent Spanish midfielders such as Alonso, Sergio Busquets and Xavi in the past.

There is no doubt that if Leeds did opt to cash in on Roca, they could make a profit, as his market value has shot up during his time at Elland Road, with Transfermarkt now valuing him at €15m (£13.2m) compared to just €7m (£6.2m) less than a year ago, which represents an impressive 113% increase as a marker of his improvement.

Therefore, Orta deserves credit for his impressive transfer business once again, with Leeds fans now hoping that Roca can prove himself as a good footballing signing as well as a good financial one.