Leeds United's dismal defeat on the weekend against Crystal Palace may also have produced an injury scare with Patrick Bamford.

Since taking over in Yorkshire, Javi Gracia has been able to bring some positive results to Elland Road which has seen the Whites climb out of the relegation zone.

However, Sunday's game quickly brought Leeds back down to earth as one of their relegation rivals put five past them in front of their own fans.

The Whites dominated the first half of the game on Sunday but, somehow, found themselves going into the break level having only scored one goal.

Sam Johnstone was forced into making seven saves in the first half alone as Leeds failed to make the most of their dominance.

And their lack of potency in front of goal came to bite them in the second half as Palace showed just how to kill a game off as they clinched maximum points.

The one player to find the back of the net for Leeds was Bamford, but the striker was withdrawn with just over 10 minutes remaining of the game.

And speaking on the Don't Go To Bed Just Yet podcast, BBC man Adam Pope has suggested this may have been as a result of a potential injury concern for the 29-year-old:

(7:20) "I don't understand how a goal can be so demoralising to go out in the second half where, we understand, Bamford might have gone out with playing on a bit of an injury. He to go off he wasn't moving well, but even that sum of the whole was still so much better than one player struggling wasn't it."

Of course, this comes after Leeds have just been ordered to pay a £24.5 million, fee for Jean-Kevin Augustin, so the bad news keeps on coming.

Bamford has now been playing his football at Elland Road since 2018 and has been able to rack up 50 goals in his 145 appearances across all competitions (via Transfermarkt).

And the £70k-per-week striker's first season back in the Premier League with Leeds provided a lot of positives to be taken with the 29-year-old netting 17 goals in the league alone.

However, it is from then on that the issues have emerged for the Englishman whose time on the pitch has been hindered enormously by injuries.

Last season alone, the 29-year-old was only able to feature nine times in the Premier League where he was able to return two goals and two assists (via Transfermarkt).

And despite making a further 13 appearances in the league this season, the Englishman has only provided one more goal than he did in his injury-riddled 2021/22 campaign.

Leeds will remember the 2020/21 Bamford with a lot of positive memories, however, two goals from your striker over 22 appearances will point towards the side's struggles in the league.

There has been a heavy reliance on Rodrigo in front of goal this season - and he has certainly provided an impressive return - but Bamford's injury issues and lack of form must raise concerns with those at Elland Road.