Leeds United fans may have been rocked by the reported news from earlier this week, which suggested that top scorer Rodrigo would be keen to depart Elland Road this summer should the Yorkshire outfit suffer relegation to the Championship.

Could Rodrigo leave Leeds this summer?

An upturn in form under new manager Javi Gracia has seen the Whites move out of the relegation places, with seven points from a possible 12 leaving them in 14th position in the Premier League.

However, they are just two points clear of West Ham in 18th and with a game against leaders Arsenal to come this weekend, it is clear that they are still firmly in the relegation battle this season, and should the worst happen, it would not be a surprise to see some of the biggest names at Elland Road depart this summer.

According to Football Insider, Rodrigo could quit the club should they return to the second tier, which would be a big blow for the Yorkshire outfit when considering his impressive performances so far this term.

Despite an ankle injury ruling him out in recent weeks, the Spain international is still far and away the leading scorer in Leeds' squad this season, boasting 11 goals and one assist in just 20 Premier League appearances, with Crysencio Summerville his closest competitor with just four.

Only Pascal Struijk has earned a better average rating than the Spanish forward so far this campaign, which emphasises how important he is in Gracia's squad, so to lose him this summer would undoubtedly be tough to take.

With Patrick Bamford and January signing Georginio Rutter both struggling for consistency in a Leeds shirt, with just two league goals between them this season, the Yorkshire outfit may have to turn to the academy in their search for a potential Rodrigo heir.

Fortunately for Gracia, the Spaniard may have an ideal replacement for his current top scorer in teenage forward, Sonny Perkins.

Could Sonny Perkins replace Rodrigo at Leeds?

Perkins joined from West Ham United last summer and has caught the eye with his performances in the Premier League 2 so far this campaign, notching an impressive nine goals and two assists in just 15 appearances.

He affirmed his quality in front of goal with a late equaliser in Leeds' FA Cup draw against Cardiff City, and already has three senior appearances under his belt, so is clearly considered a big prospect at Elland Road, with U21 boss Michael Skubala labelling him a "goal-machine" just a few weeks into his time at the club.

If the 19-year-old can live up to his obvious and immense potential, then Leeds may not need to spend millions on a Rodrigo replacement, as Perkins could be relied upon to bang in the goals should the worst happen and Gracia's side go down this summer.