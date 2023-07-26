Highlights

Due to the mass exodus of players from Leeds United over the last few weeks, anyone who leaves from this point onwards would likely be a "player they don't want to go", claims journalist Phil Hay.

Leeds United transfer news

It has been a rather miserable few months for Leeds and their fans. Not only was Sam Allardyce unable to save them from relegation to the Championship, but that relegation has led several of the club's stars to jump ship and leave the Yorkshire side.

At this point, the club have seen eight players leave, with Maximilian Wober about to add a ninth name to that list with his imminent loan move to Bundesliga side Borussia Monchengladbach.

What makes this exodus of players all the more painful is that many leaving on loan only joined the club last season, such as Wober, Brenden Aaronson, Marc Roca, and Rasmus Kristensen.

While the Peacocks board might be content with letting some of their higher earners leave the side on loan for a year as a cost-cutting exercise, FIFA's ruling that only seven players can join an international team on loan per season might lead to a situation in which players the club want to keep must be sold, per journalist Phil Hay.

He explained the situation on The Square Ball YouTube channel, saying:

"I don't actually think for what it's worth that many of these players who are going from Leeds, the club would be able to make a profit on at all because they haven't performed. It's been a really, really poor season.

"I think they're suffering in the way that Premier League clubs tend to suffer when they go down, but there are definitely questions to ask about the loan situation.

"And there's also the scenario as well of FIFA allowing a maximum of seven players to leave internationally on loan. You can still send players domestically from what I understand, but that's them up to six now, if my maths is correct with Wober.

"And I think they're now at the point where, give or take a few exceptions, anybody who leaves, if anybody of high repute leaves, it's going to be a player they don't want to go,"

Who has been linked with a move away from Leeds this summer?

With the prospect of more loan moves looking increasingly unlikely, who else has been tipped for a permanent departure?

Italian international Wilfried Gnonto has been heavily touted for a move over the last few weeks, with Everton now the clear frontrunners to land his signature, per Football Insider.

The publication have claimed that the Toffees should be able to land their man with a bid of £20m, which, if accepted, would represent, at the very least, a profit of around £16m due to Leeds' purchase of the 19-year-old costing them just £4m.

Another international that looks destined to leave Yorkshire is American captain Tyler Adams, who, just like so many of the names to have left Elland Road this year, only joined the club last summer.

According to Football Insider, the former RB Leipzig man wants to leave the club this summer to continue playing at a 'higher level' and has attracted interest from several Bundesliga clubs.

However, an injury that might keep him out until September could complicate a move.

With several players still looking to leave and Leeds running out of loan slots, it will be interesting to see how the 49ers navigate what has become increasingly challenging situation to manage.