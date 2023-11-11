Highlights Leeds United continue their impressive form in the Championship with a victory over Plymouth Argyle, putting pressure on the visitors.

Joel Piroe scores his fifth goal of the season for Leeds, showcasing his ball-playing ability and linking play for his teammates.

However, it was another star who really shone for Leeds with his pace, trickery, and goal-scoring ability.

Leeds United continued their fantastic run of form in the Championship with victory over Plymouth Argyle at Elland Road, but Daniel Farke's side made it harder than need be after a controlled opening half.

Goals from Daniel James and Joel Piroe within the opening 30 minutes put the hosts in the driving seat, with The Athletic's Phil Hay remarking that Plymouth were "feeling the heat" in Yorkshire, mounting pressure onto the visitors as Leeds continue to fight for an automatic promotion place.

Having fallen back into the second tier this year after three years in the Premier League, the Whites started the season slowly but are now in full swing, with six victories from their past seven outings. To further add to the joy, table-toppers Leicester City fell to a late defeat against Michael Carrick's Middlesbrough, with Farke's side closing the gap to just eight points after beating the Foxes in their own backyard one week ago.

Joel Piroe's performance vs Plymouth

After four matches without a goal, Piroe was back on the scoresheet to claim his fifth strike of the season for Leeds after joining from Championship rivals Swansea City for roughly £13m in the summer.

The Dutchman slotted home after a defensive error from Plymouth to double the White's lead, taking 48 touches, winning 80% of his duels (4/5), completing 89% of his passes, making three tackles and one interception, as per Sofascore.

As per FBref, Piroe is averaging 3.85 progressive passes and 1.19 progressive carries per 90 with Leeds this term as opposed to 1.67 and 0.67 per 90 with the Swans last year. This aptly highlights the new role at his new club, utilising his ball-playing ability and linking the play to allow his attacking teammates around him to reap the rewards.

One such player, who is in fine fettle at present, is his goalscoring peer at Elland Road today, with Welshman James stealing the show for the home side against the Pilgrims.

Dan James' stats vs Plymouth

Substituted after 78 minutes, James appeared to have run out of gas in the latter stage of the match but impressed with his fantastic blend of pace, trickery and striking ability once again, having now posted four goals and assists apiece in the Championship this season.

Taking 41 touches, James proved to be a real livewire in the opening phase and complemented his strike with a crisp 85% passing accuracy, making one key pass, creating one big chance; he lost the ball 11 times, but this is largely down to his willingness to make things happen for his outfit.

In his post-match ratings, Leeds Live's Beren Cross handed James a 7/10 score, writing: 'Well-taken goal and a general all-round threat, but very quiet after the break.'

It's a shame that the 26-year-old failed to produce the same sharpness in the second half, but his "deadly" finish - as it was hailed by Hay - was once again crucial in securing Leeds the result they needed.

With many, many matches ahead, James' renaissance is proving to be a central component behind Farke's side's burgeoning success this season, and against Plymouth, he proved to be the most effective attacking outlet.