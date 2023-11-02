Leeds United are loving life in the Championship at the moment, recent wins against Norwich City and Huddersfield Town showcasing Daniel Farke's men at their very best - coming from behind at Carrow Road in dramatic fashion to beat the Canaries 3-2, whilst a barnstorming 4-1 win at home over the Terriers was far more straightforward but equally as entertaining.

Joel Piroe continues to lead the line for the Whites, but it's the displays of Crysencio Summerville in recent weeks that have got supporters purring in West Yorkshire.

The Dutch winger helped himself to four goals in total versus Norwich and Huddersfield, the 22-year-old arguably Leeds' star-man now after a mass exodus from Elland Road this summer saw players such as Tyler Adams and Luis Sinisterra depart.

With the first team firing on all cylinders - Leeds third in the current Championship standings - it'll be even more pleasing for the die-hard Whites masses that youth players such as Sean McGurk are excelling for the U21's who could go on to be heroes themselves at senior level.

Currently scoring at a faster rate than Piroe, McGurk is already being tipped for greatness when he eventually pulls on a first-team jersey.

His performances at youth level have been electric, considering Piroe's own blistering goalscoring form.

Piroe's numbers this season

Leaving Swansea behind for pastures new in the Whites, the 24-year-old has not regretted swapping the Swans for Leeds at all.

Scoring five goals in 14 starts for his new employers to date in the second tier, the Dutch attacker stood out in particular in Leeds' 3-0 win over Millwall with two of those goals coming in the clash at the Den.

Netting both opportunities he put on target with cool precision, the ex-Swansea Player of the Year winner singlehandedly helped his outfit pick up only their second Championship win of the season at that point.

Piroe's effectiveness has lessened in recent encounters - the Dutchman only netting once in his last six - but he's still picked week in, week out by Farke in the attacking ranks.

McGurk, however, continues to be deadly for Leeds at U21 level, the ex-Wigan Athletic attacking midfielder crucial for his Premier League 2 side.

McGurk's numbers this season

The 20-year-old has received plenty of praise from the football world off the back of his impressive performances and raw potential, McGurk himself even stating - when first signing for Leeds - that he would be best described as an "exciting" player to watch.

He certainly has been exciting for the Whites this campaign in the Premier League 2, scoring at a faster rate than Piroe even whilst playing primarily behind the forwards in a central attacking midfield role.

McGurk has six goal contributions in total, including four goals in seven outings alongside two assists - a better scoring rate than Piroe's return of five in 14.

Last time out, he helped his team race into a 2-0 goal lead against Liverpool U21's - scoring within the first few minutes himself, before assisting number 9 Mateo Joseph.

The game would finish 2-2, but McGurk was a key performer again with his current displays suggesting that he could be given a first-team opportunity soon.

With Leeds developing the likes of Kalvin Phillips and Lewis Cook through their Academy who have gone on to have established careers at top-flight level, they'll hope they have another gem in McGurk who becomes a star at senior level for the Whites.