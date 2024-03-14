Leeds United look to be the team in the driver's seat when it comes to clinching that final Championship automatic promotion place, with Millwall already fearful that they could be turned over by Daniel Farke's vibrant Whites this coming Sunday.

Whilst the likes of Crysencio Summerville and Georginio Rutter have gained the most vocal plaudits, Ilia Gruev and Glen Kamara have been a formidable, if understated, duo in the holding midfield roles at Elland Road ensuring the defence are protected and the attackers are played into space.

The success stories of both of these new recruits means Leeds are even more content about their decision to offload one ex-Whites star now, who did - once upon a time - cost the West Yorkshire club a substantial £20m transfer fee.

Tyler Adams' time at Leeds

Tyler Adams was a standout performer for the Whites in the midst of very bleak times just last campaign, the 5 foot 9 defensive midfielder endearing himself to the hardened Elland Road masses last season even with relegation eventually staring the side in the face.

The American midfielder would go on to make 26 appearances in all competitions, before being offloaded in the wake of a mass exodus from West Yorkshire last summer to AFC Bournemouth.

This departure - after just one full campaign - would have stung from a Leeds point of view, especially with the expectation that Adams would go on to be a long-term successor to the hole left behind by Kalvin Phillips.

Described as being "monster" by journalist Kevin Koczwara when featuring for his national team that same season, which was seen at Elland Road further by Adams winning 57% of the duels that came his way from 24 top-flight games, the loss of their former £20m man is now more easily stomached with Gruev and Kamara coming into their own.

The loss of Adams is also now an after-thought when you consider how poorly the ex-Leeds number 12 has acclimatised to his new surroundings with the Cherries - the 25-year-old becoming a regular fixture in the treatment room on the South Coast as opposed to starring on the pitch, making just two appearances to date.

This has further resulted in his transfer value taking a serious hit, Leeds cashing in at the perfect possible time, although only breaking even on the move after selling him on for a £20m fee.

Tyler Adams' transfer value in 2024

Adams' value has already decreased to a lesser £15m as per Transfermarkt with the ex-RB Leipzig man just frustrated at how much of his time with the Cherries has been consumed by recurring injury troubles.

Leeds will have moved on from their former American asset quickly however, solid in the fact that Gruev and Kamara are their starters in the holding midfield roles with Archie Gray and Ethan Ampadu also competent in adding numbers and more strength to that area if needed.

Top five most expensive Leeds departures Player Transfer fee 1. Raphinha £55m 2. Kalvin Phillips £45m 3. Rio Ferdinand £33m 4. Tyler Adams £20m 5. Luis Sinisterra £20m

Amazingly, Adams' injury issues have been so much of a hindrance that he has made fewer appearances than fellow expensive departure Phillips for Bournemouth.

The current West Ham loanee has made just ten appearances in the top flight this season after finally moving away from Manchester City. Despite that, he has now been left out of the latest England squad. It's safe to say life isn't always better after leaving Thorp Arch behind.

Leeds will continue attempting to be a runaway train in the Championship promotion race away from Adams and Phillips, however, blowing away teams on the way to what they hope will be an immediate surge back up to the Premier League.

Meanwhile, at the Vitality Stadium, Adams will just be aiming to get back to full fitness soon to revitalise his fading career.