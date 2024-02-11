Leeds United's transfer policy before a ball was even kicked this campaign has worked a treat, the Whites offloading various players that contributed to the club's relegation down to the Championship on loan deals.

This allowed for space to be freed up for Daniel Farke to start shopping for hungry gems who wanted to be a part of Leeds' success story in getting straight back up to the Premier League, as seen in purchases for the likes of Joe Rodon and Ethan Ampadu who have shone in the second tier.

Long gone now are the days where the Whites defence looks porous game after game in the top-flight, with one forgotten figure from that terrible Leeds back four that shipped an embarrassing 78 goals now out playing in Germany.

Remarkably, Leeds could somehow still make a profit on the 26-year-old defender in question who was nothing more than a flop at Elland Road after one disastrous campaign.

The signing of Maximilian Wober

High still on managing to secure their Premier League safety - finishing in 17th spot after a hot-and-cold 2021/22 season - Leeds would break the bank on a number of new recruits with all these purchases turning out over time to be colossal wastes of money.

Victor Orta signed Wober for £11m on a January deal that season which was meant to see the Austrian defender harmoniously reconnect with his ex-Red Bull Salzburg manager in Jesse Marsch, but Wober's short-lived time with Leeds before leaving again would turn out to be sour.

He would initially come in and make an impact - starring in a 2-2 draw Leeds managed against Manchester United that season as an all-action centre-back - but his Whites career would soon unravel as the West Yorkshire side began to stare relegation more and more in the face.

Wober's final ever game in a Leeds shirt potentially is one he won't look back on with fondness, substituted off on the hour mark as the hosts shipped four to Tottenham Hotspur in a dismal 4-1 defeat.

Jesse Marsch: Most expensive transfers @ Leeds Player Signed from Fee Georginio Rutter Hoffenheim £35m Brenden Aaronson RB Salzburg £25m Luis Sinisterra Feyenoord £21m Tyler Adams RB Leipzig £20m Max Wober RB Salzburg £11m

A silver lining from the whole ordeal involving Wober will be the fact Leeds could still make a handsome profit on the Austrian defender if he makes his switch to Borussia Mönchengladbach permanent, with Farke's promotion-chasing Whites more than content now at ditching the 26-year-old dud.

Maximilian Wober's transfer value in 2024

Despite joining Gladbach off the back of a bumpy spell in England, Wober has slotted in seamlessly to the Bundesliga side's plans.

The new Gladbach number 39 has averaged a respectable 7.06 rating on Sofascore this season from 16 appearances, leading to his transfer value rising even with his nightmarish time at Leeds still lingering.

Purchased for £11m just last January by Leeds, the Whites could have the last laugh if and when they offload Wober permanently with his value now at €16.5m (£14m), as per Football Transfers.

For a defender who was once described as "shocking" by football journalist Dougie Critchley, it's been an impressive and swift turnaround of fortunes.

Wober continued to shine for Gladbach in their last Bundesliga encounter this weekend, coming back into the side after being unavailable and fulfilling his defensive duties with flying colours.

Putting in three tackles and successfully blocking two shots, the once leaky Whites defender was a brick wall in comparison for Gladbach in the 0-0 draw with SV Darmstadt 98.

Leeds won't be rushing to get Wober back in through the door at Elland Road, and with his transfer value increasing even after a flat time in England, this summer could well see Farke and Co attempt to ship Wober on permanently and focus on the current crop of talent already present in West Yorkshire.