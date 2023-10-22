Leeds United have staged a plethora of talented players at Elland Road throughout their 104-year history and representing the Whites comes with a great deal of responsibility.

And that only increases for players when they're given the privilege to wear the famous number nine shirt, which has been donned by some of the club's most iconic players.

Football FanCast has taken a look through the history books and ranked the 15 best Leeds United players to have worn the number nine strip.

15 Eric Cantona

Needless to say, this man needs little introduction.

One of the most famous players to wear Manchester United's number seven shirt, but at Leeds, he donned the number nine strip.

The French forward only played 34 games for the Peacocks before departing for Old Trafford but his short stay in West Yorkshire saw him net 14 goals.

What he went on to achieve at United demonstrated the calibre of player Leeds had on their books, which is why he ranks on our list, despite not playing many games for the club.

14 Brian Deane

Leeds broke the British transfer record in 1993 when they paid Sheffield United £2.9m to acquire the services of Brian Deane.

Deane, who was born in Leeds, took the record-breaking move in his stride as he struck 11 league goals in his debut campaign.

The England international didn't quite hit the same heights in front of goal thereafter but still managed to net 43 times across 187 appearances for the club before returning to Sheffield United in 1997.

Deane will always feature on football quiz questions for scoring the first ever Premier League goal, as he netted a brace for the Blades against Manchester United in the opening match of the 1992/93 season.

13 Tony Yeboah

Tony Yeboah joined the West Yorkshire club from Eintracht Frankfurt on a loan deal in January 1995 and it turned out to be an inspired addition.

The Ghanaian forward netted 12 times in 16 Premier League starts before being snapped up on a permanent deal that summer for £2.8m.

Yeboah continued his impressive goal return the following season, scoring 17 goals across all competitions, helping his side reach the League Cup final and the second round of the UEFA Cup.

Despite featuring just 61 times for the Whites, Yeboah's 32-goal tally left a lasting impact on the Elland Road faithful and it's fair to say, that Howard Wilkinson and the club's chiefs did a fantastic job in replacing Lee Chapman with the prolific Ghana International.

12 Rod Wallace

Rod Wallace's addition from Southampton completed the 1992 title-winning squad, adding a different dimension to the forward line. He possessed an abundance of raw pace which often aided his teammates, who were perhaps lacking the trait.

Whilst Wallace didn't have the most prolific goal record, he did forge three different strike partnerships across his seven-year stay in West Yorkshire, complementing Lee Chapman, Brian Deane and Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink, all of whom feature on our list.

The former England youth international ended his fruitful spell at Elland Road in 1998, joining Rangers after racking up 222 appearances.

11 Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink

Leeds signed Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink from Portuguese outfit Boavista in 1997 for £2m, arriving as somewhat of an unknown quantity to many.

The Dutch forward enjoyed a marvellous debut campaign with the West Yorkshire club, netting 16 league goals in 33 outings, helping his side achieve a fifth-placed finish under the stewardship of George Graham.

The former AZ Alkmaar youth product bettered his league tally the following season, scoring 18 times, prompting La Liga giants Atletico Madrid to outlay £12m to secure the striker's signature in the summer.

A 35-goal campaign ensued with the Spanish outfit before Chelsea splashed £15m (equalling the British record fee) to bring him back to the Premier League.

Hasselbaink continued his prolific goal record with the west Londoners, netting 87 times in 177 outings, and established himself as one of the finest marksmen of his generation.

10 Mark Viduka

Leeds boss David O’Leary was eager to add an experienced target man to his ranks in a bid to aid the younger players across the forward line.

That quest ended when his team outlaid £6m to sign Mark Viduka from Celtic in July 2000. The Australian centre-forward didn't take long to settle into his new surroundings, as he produced a 22-goal season in his debut campaign.

His contribution to Leeds' run to the Champions League semi-final only multiplied his rocketing market value, as he quickly established himself as one of the most sought-after forwards on the continent.

Viduka, affectionately known as 'The Duke', went on to make 165 appearances for the Peacocks, scoring 71 goals, before departing for Middlesbrough in 2004.

9 Joe Jordan

Leeds acquired Joe Jordan's services in 1970 when they paid Morton £15,000 for his signature. The Whites boss Don Revie initially put the Scottish centre-forward in the reserve side until injuries started to plague his squad during the 1973/74 campaign.

Jordan enjoyed a stellar breakthrough season that year, winning the first-division title whilst establishing himself as one of the best forwards in Europe.

His club form translated to international level, as he netted two goals for Scotland at the 1974 World Cup before becoming the first Scottish player to ever score in three successive World Cups in 1982.

Jordan went on to join Manchester United for £350,000 in 1978 and later represented Serie A sides Milan and Verona.

8 Lee Chapman

Plenty of eyebrows were raised when Leeds United forked out £400,000 to sign Lee Chapman from Nottingham Forest in January 1990, as it was his eighth club in 12 years but those naysayers were soon believers.

80 goals in 171 games ensued for the former Stoke City youth product, who was part of the league title triumph in 1992, a season prior to the Premier League's formation.

Chapman was Leeds' top scorer in every full season he played.

7 Jack Charlton

Many won't have known the England World Cup winner donned the number nine shirt for Leeds United and that's probably because it was only for one season.

Jack Charlton sported the number nine jersey during the 1961/62 campaign when he moved from centre-back to centre-forward.

Charlton ended up moving back to centre-half, where he remained thereafter but still managed to record an astounding 95 goals for the club.

6 Mick Jones

Mick Jones was an industrial centre-forward and had a prolific strike partnership with Allan Clarke.

Leeds paid Sheffield United £100,000 for his services in 1967 and it didn't take long for the England international to repay the faith.

Jones netted the winner in the 1968 Fairs Cup final against Hungarian outfit Ferencváros before finishing as top scorer the following season.

The 1973/74 campaign saw Jones win the league title under the legendary Don Revie, as he was once again crowned the club's leading scorer.

He retired a year later, ending a glittering career with the Whites, netting over a century of goals across 307 outings.

5 Eddie Gray

Eddie Gray is considered one of the most gifted players to ever play for Leeds United.

The talented winger was an integral part of Don Revie's side, winning seven pieces of silverware, including two league championships during his 19-year career with the West Yorkshire club.

Revie famously said that Gray could run on snow and wouldn't leave footprints, which paints a marvellous picture of the type of player he was.

Gray certainly fulfilled and exceeded the responsibility of wearing Leeds' number nine shirt.

His grandson, Archie Gray, is currently starring for the first team, aged just 17.

4 John Charles

John Charles, known as 'King John' to many, played as a centre-back and centre-forward.

The Welshman became his nation's youngest international in 1951 after impressing for Leeds during their FA Cup run to the quarter-finals.

An injury crisis struck Major Frank Buckley's team in 1952 and Charles was moved up the pitch to fill the void left up top, which turned out to be an inspired decision. The Wales international caused havoc for opposition defenders and scored an admirable 26 goals in 28 outings.

1953/54 saw Charles take his game to a new level as he recorded a 42-goal campaign, including five hat-tricks - both of which remain club records.

Charles proceeded to net 157 goals for the Whites before departing for Juventus in 1957 for a world record fee worth £65,000.

3 Allan Clarke

Allan Clarke is widely regarded as one of the most clinical forwards of his generation.

Weeks after starring and winning the Man of the Match award for Leicester City in the 1969 FA Cup final, Revie signed the forward for a British record transfer fee of £165,000.

He went on to form a lethal strike pairing with Jones and scored 26 goals in his debut campaign, finishing the year as top scorer.

Clarke found himself on the scoresheet in his side's Fairs Cup triumph against Juventus in 1971 and a year later he was collecting an FA Cup winners medal alongside another MOTM award.

The 19-cap England international added to his ever-growing trophy cabinet in 1974 when his goal against Ipswich Town clinched the league title.

Clarke's 151 goals for the Whites place him as the club's third-all-time top goalscorer.

2 Peter Lorimer

Peter Lorimer, a two-time first-division champion, is Leeds United's all-time record goalscorer, with an incredible goal tally of 238.

Though, he wasn't actually a striker, the Scotsman played outside-right and was a marvellous crosser of the ball, but indeed had the ability to drift inside and score goals.

Many believe the Dundee-born winger possessed one of the most powerful shots ever seen in football, which he took particular advantage of when taking penalties.

Lorimer will often be discussed as Leeds' greatest player of all time along with the next man...

1 Billy Bremner

Perhaps Leeds United's greatest-ever player.

Billy Bremner did indeed wear the number nine shirt before you ask, even if it was only briefly. Much of his astounding 773 appearances for the club were played in midfield.

Bremner was the captain of Revie's trophy-laden team and left a remarkable legacy during his 17-year career with the Whites, establishing himself as one game's greatest-ever midfielders.

The Scotsman's legendary status at the club is evinced by his statue outside Elland Road.