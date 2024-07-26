It seems unlikely that Leeds United are already done with their summer business, as Daniel Farke and Co worryingly wait it out until next month's deadline when it comes to a number of stars leaving.

Of course, incomings into the building won't be wrapped up by any stretch of the imagination just yet either, as the Whites aim to strengthen all over the pitch, with central midfield one priority as was revealed by the Leeds boss recently.

Leeds could now press on and sign this desired target in the centre of the park, therefore, with Farke potentially raiding the German leagues again for a top talent if a move gets off the ground.

Leeds bidding for Bundesliga midfielder

According to German outlet BILD, Leeds are very keen on bringing in FC Koln ace Dejan Ljubičić to the building this summer, with Ilia Gruev just one success story in the Whites camp who was purchased from the Bundesliga, away from the new target.

Leeds have already faced a stumbling block in their early pursuit of the 27-year-old, however, as a £3.3m bid has been reportedly rejected - with Ljubičić's valuation nearer to the £4m mark, according to Football Transfers.

Leeds won't just give in here though, knowing that the new Championship season is gradually coming more and more into view now, and the fact the likes of Oliver Skipp and more potentially coming in to strengthen the central midfield spots are dead deals.

Therefore, Farke and Co could bid more for the Austrian star shortly, with the very real possibility that the current Koln number seven could be Leeds' next Kalvin Phillips, if everything goes smoothly.

How Ljubičić could be Leeds' next Phillips

Leeds have sorely lacked a similarly aggressive and tenacious spirit to the one that Phillips used to give them week in, week out since their homegrown product left for Manchester City in 2022, a bumper move that now he must really regret putting pen to paper on.

There was some speculative talk in the air that the former Whites great was planning a dramatic return to Elland Road this summer, but Leeds falling short of their promotion goal stopped that dream move from ever coming to fruition, with Ljubičić now their desired choice to sign centrally.

Ljubičić's Bundesliga numbers (22/23) Stat - per 90 mins* Ljubičić Games played 27 Goals scored 5 Assists 1 Shots* 1.3 Big chances missed 2 Big chances created 3 Stats by Sofascore

Although Ljubičić struggled last season for Koln as his side were relegated, the table above indicates he has shone brightly in the past for his German employers in the top division to warrant Leeds being intrigued, with five goals and one assist managed during the 2022/23 campaign by the Austrian.

Yet, even when everything was stacked against Koln, Ljubičić would battle away to try and make a difference last season, with three duels won on average per game last campaign, as the now German second-tier outfit succumbed to their relegation fate.

Phillips had to play in a similar manner for Leeds towards the back end of his glittering time with the Whites, winning 4.9 duels on average per game during his final swansong campaign, as the West Yorkshire side constantly stared dropping down to the Championship square in the face that same season.

Yet, the 28-year-old also showed he had an eye for goal too, like Ljubičić has shown away from the English game, with 14 goals and 13 assists mustered up from his extensive Whites back catalogue of 234 games.

The £14k-per-week talent joining this off-season would surely see Leeds improve in their midfield spots, therefore, alongside the recent addition of Joe Rothwell on loan from AFC Bournemouth.

He will have to really excel moving to the Championship side to be as engrained into the Elland Road masses' hearts as Phillips is, but he will be adored away from any outlandish comparisons if he can help Farke's men return to the Premier League on his arrival.