Leeds United have continued their restructuring under new ownership by snagging a Liverpool coach to improve their academy ranks, it has been revealed.

49ers take full control at Elland Road

Following the club's relegation from the Premier League at the end of the 2022-23 season, 49ers Enterprises completed their purcahse of Leeds United from former owner Andrea Radrizzani, who had become increasingly unpopular at Elland Road as his side's top-flight fortunes waned.

At the time, CEO Angus Kinnear explained that '“49ers Enterprises is bringing fresh leadership, management, and a commitment to investment, which I’m confident will meet our ambition to compete for promotion and remain in the top flight as an established Premier League Club”, and that is something that has indeed transpired.

Daniel Farke was appointed as the club's new head coach, and has enjoyed a strong season as the Elland Road outfit bid to return to the Premier League at the first time of asking. He has guided them to second place in the Championship as things stand, and it seems certain that Leeds will at the very least get a shot at promotion through the play-offs, though they remain firmly in the hunt for the second automatic promotion spot behind Leicester City, who they sit nine points behind before the pair face off on Friday.

Matchday Leeds United vs 34 Leicester City (H) 35 Huddersfield Town (A) 36 Stoke City (H) 37 Sheffield Wednesday (A) 38 Millwall (H)

That overhaul has continued to take place behind the scenes too. Scott Gardner was appointed U21 head coach last month, while Jordan Miles was also appointed as head of recruitment. The club are hoping that the new additions should help them avoid reckless spending and instead build organically from within, with the club still bearing the scars of a desperate attempt to remain in the Premier League.

The £36m shelled out on Georginio Rutter continues to look steep despite his Championship form (17 goals and assists in 32 appearances), while the likes of Tyler Adams, Rodrigo and Luis Sinisterra have all been and gone at a loss for the club. They also have the likes of Maximilian Wober, Brendan Aaronson, Marc Roca and Rasmus Kristensen to deal with, all of whom are on loan.

Leeds poach Liverpool youth coach

As per Leeds Live's Beren Cross, the club have reached a deal with Liverpool coach Martin Diggle, who will take up a new role as academy manager at Elland Road.

A former Leeds Beckett University student, Diggle had been at Liverpool since 2019 after time spent with Bolton Wanderers and the FA, though it is unclear whether or not he will begin his work immediately or look to follow Jürgen Klopp out of Anfield this summer instead.

With the academy both a massive source of pride for Leeds United as well as a good income generator, the Leeds faithful will be hoping to see more players in the mould of Archie Gray emerge from Thorp Arch, and investing in their youth could help them avoid excessive spending in the Premier League this time around.