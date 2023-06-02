Leeds United are considering making West Brom boss Carlos Corberan their next manager this summer, according to an update from reliable journalist Phil Hay.

Is Corberan impressing at West Brom?

On Friday, it was confirmed that the Whites had parted company with Sam Allardyce, with the veteran unable to keep them in the Premier League during the latter part of the season. The hunt is now on to find the right replacement before the start of the 2023/24 campaign, in what represents a vital appointment.

There has been a lack stability on show since Marcelo Bielsa's departure, with Jesse Marsch, Javi Gracia and Allardyce all flattering to deceive, so a long-term addition needs to come in this time.

Someone who has been linked with taking charge at Elland Road in the recent past is Corberan, who was once in charge of Leeds' Under-21s, spending three years there between 2017 and 2020. He is now at West Brom, however, and is doing an impressive job, having come close to getting into the Championship play-offs last month.

He inherited a Baggies side who were floundering near the bottom of the table, but the progress he has made in a short space of time sums up his quality as a manager.

Could Corberan take charge at Leeds?

According to The Athletic's Hay, Corberan is again a potential target for Leeds this summer, with Brendan Rodgers also getting a mention in the report:

"Brendan Rodgers, out of work after leaving Leicester City in mid-April, shortly before their own relegation on Sunday, appeals but it is feasible he will also receive offers from Premier League sides. "Leeds’ former under-21s coach Carlos Corberan, now in charge at Championship club West Bromwich Albion, has been looked at before and is being again. "But Leeds, as yet, are not in a position to make a final choice."

Corberan could certainly be an encouraging choice as Leeds' new manager, coming in as someone who is still young and full of fresh ideas. Renowned Spanish journalist Guillem Balague described him as "exciting" upon his appointment at West Brom and he has often adopted a direct and attacking style of play in a 4-2-3-1 formation at the Hawthorns.

He could view the chance to move to Elland Road as a step up, considering the size of the club and especially as he already knows the club so well. Brendan Rodgers is also a strong option, but he may be unwilling to go down to the Championship, as Hay alludes to.