Leeds United are ready to make an approach for AC Milan's Divock Origi, amid the striker's uncertain future at the San Siro, according to a recent report.

Who could Leeds United sign this summer?

Leeds picked up a vital 2-1 win against Nottingham Forest last night, steering themselves clear of the Premier League relegation zone, however Javi Gracia, should he remain in charge next season, will still be keen to strengthen in the summer window.

A long-term target for the Whites has been Birmingham City midfielder George Hall, and it has recently emerged they conducted another scouting mission to assess the 18-year-old during the Blues' 1-0 victory against Blackburn Rovers last weekend.

Gracia's side may also look to bring in a new centre-back this summer, and they have recently been presented with a new opportunity to sign Paris Saint-Germain youngster El Chadaille Bitshiabu, as the Ligue 1 side are keen to send him out on loan.

Moving onto options in attacking areas, CalcioMercato are now reporting (via Sport Witness), that Leeds are prepared to explore a move for Origi, although they are not the only Premier League team interested in his services.

West Ham United and Crystal Palace are also eyeing moves for the striker, who is said to be open to a return to the Premier League, should the right offer arrive in the summer.

It is not the first time the Whites have been linked with the Belgian, as Marcelo Bielsa is said to have considered a move back in 2020.

Should Leeds United sign Divock Origi?

Leeds will need to bolster their attacking options in the summer, given that Rodrigo Moreno is now 32 years old, and Patrick Bamford has not quite managed to rediscover his form since returning from injury, scoring just one goal in his last ten games.

However, despite being lauded "fantastic" by Jurgen Klopp not too long ago, there are likely to be better options available than Origi, who has scored just two goals in 20 Serie A games so far this season.

The £87k-per-week forward seemingly doesn't make up for his lack of goals in other departments, as he has averaged just a 6.69 match rating from Sofascore, ranking him 22nd in the Milan squad.

The former Liverpool man enjoyed some great moments at Anfield, memorably netting a last-gasp winner against Everton in the Merseyside derby, but we don't feel he is a player that will help take Leeds to the next level.