Leeds United will head to north London this afternoon for their Premier League clash with Arsenal at the Emirates and Javi Gracia will be hoping his team can pick up where they left off following their 4-2 victory over Wolverhampton Wanderers last time out.

The Whites are heading into the final stage of their tight relegation fight and are just two points clear of the drop ahead of their meeting with the league leaders later today, so causing an upset away from home by snatching all three points will be crucial to ensuring their attempts to hold onto their top-flight status remain firmly in their hands.

In terms of injuries, Gracia has been dealt a few over the international break in the form of Maximilian Wober, Wilfried Gnonto and Tyler Adams, with the trio unavailable for selection this weekend alongside Stuart Dallas and Adam Forshaw.

However, the Leeds boss did hint at a potential boost during his pre-match press conference with Rodrigo and Luis Sinisterra set for a return imminently:

"Luis and Rodrigo are improving their condition, but they are not in the best condition. They need more time, more training, more minutes. Luis is improving, feeling better, and he will help us in the next games, and Rodrigo too."

What could the Leeds XI look like vs Arsenal?

Illan Meslier (GK); Luke Ayling (RB), Robin Koch (CB), Liam Cooper (CB), Junior Firpo (LB); Weston McKennie (CM), Marc Roca (CM); Jack Harrison (AM), Crysencio Summerville (RW), Luis Sinisterra (LW); Patrick Bamford (ST).

Football FanCast predicts that Gracia will make three changes to the team that beat Wolves last month with a 4-2-3-1 formation against Arsenal.

The first alteration we expect to see is Liam Cooper replacing Wober to form an otherwise unchanged back four alongside Luke Ayling, Robin Koch and Junior Firpo.

The second change we predict is Jack Harrison moving into the playmaking role behind Patrick Bamford to accommodate Crysencio Summerville's reprisal of his role on the right wing, meaning that Brenden Aaronson will lose his place.

We expect Sinisterra to be the third and final tweak that Gracia deploys in his starting eleven, with the £65k-per-week ace - dubbed "slick" by Conor McGilligan - replacing the injured Gnonto on the left side of the attacking threat this afternoon.

Indeed, the clash with Mikel Arteta's side will be extremely challenging for Leeds but the importance of picking up points will hopefully give the team the fighting spirit needed to collect points from their trip to London.