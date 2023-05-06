Leeds United face their toughest task of the season this afternoon as they travel along the M62 to face Manchester City at the Etihad, and new manager Sam Allardyce will be hoping he can inject the new manager bounce which is prevalent at so many clubs after a new appointment.

With just four matches left, Leeds occupy 17th spot in the Premier League table and wins are urgently required if they wish to retain their top-flight status for next season.

Allardyce does bring a wealth of experience with him, but will it be enough? With fixtures against City, Newcastle United, West Ham United and Tottenham Hotspur awaiting, it’s hard to fathom a way out, but stranger things have happened.

The 68-year-old is likely to utilise his favoured 4-2-3-1 formation at Leeds today, and this could mean a few changes from the 4-1 defeat to Bournemouth last weekend.

He will be missing Stuart Dallas, Luis Sinisterra and Tyler Adams, while Liam Cooper is also absent, although it is uncertain if he will return before the end of the season.

It will be interesting to see what starting XI Allardyce chooses. Here is what we are predicting…

How will Leeds United line up against Manchester City?

There could be as many as three changes from the team that faced Bournemouth as a new system is deployed.

Illan Meslier will retain his spot in goal despite conceding four against the Cherries last weekend and Allardyce will be hoping for a much better performance today.

The back three from last week will turn into a back four against City. Luke Ayling and Junior Firpo will be unleashed on the right and left side of the defence respectively, with Robin Koch and Maximillian Wober as the two centre-backs. This means Liam Cooper and Rasmus Kristensen will miss out, the former due to injury.

Marc Roca and Weston McKennie both keep their places, and they will form a midfield axis that Allardyce will hope can retain possession and try to create chances wherever possible.

Jack Harrison will replace Crysencio Summerville - and having scored once and registered two assists while operating on the right wing, he could be dangerous.

Wilfried Gnonto will start on the left flank while Rodrigo will be utilised in a new role just behind the striker. The £100k-per-week gem has been dubbed a “class above” by Micah Richards and is Leeds’ top scorer this term with 13 goals. He could link up well with Patrick Bamford, who will lead the line.

Predicted Leeds Utd XI (4-2-3-1): Meslier; Ayling, Koch, Wober, Firpo; McKennie, Roca; Harrison, Rodrigo, Gnonto; Bamford