Leeds United are determined to keep hold of Cody Drameh during the transfer window - although there is interest in his services from elsewhere, according to reliable journalist Fabrizio Romano.

What's the latest on Drameh's future at Leeds?

The Whites are currently in a state of uncertainty with two games left in the Premier League. They are 18th in the standings and if they don't manage to drag themselves to safety, face at least a campaign back in the Championship. There are now only two games left for the side to keep hold of their top-flight status, starting this weekend at West Ham.

The Elland Road outfit have looked to a multitude of managerial options this season in a bid to try and steer them back in the right direction. They began the campaign with Jesse Marsch at the helm but with the club heading towards the drop, they decided to part ways with the boss. In came Michael Skubala for three games before Javi Gracia was given the job. He managed less than three months in the dugout and it is now the responsibility of Sam Allardyce to keep them in the Premier League.

If Leeds are relegated, though, it appears as if there could be a few players poached off them. One name in particular is Drameh, who is currently on loan at Luton. Having helped the Hatters to get into the Championship play-off final, reliable journalist Romano has reported that they would like to sign him permanently should they land that promotion.

They are also not the only team keen to snap up the defender, with several other sides also monitoring the situation it seems. Romano does add though that Leeds are "trying" to keep him at Elland Road if possible.

"Cody Drameh, into the play off final — Leeds trying hardest to keep him while Luton want to do everything to sign the RB hoping to play PL football. Championship, PL and European clubs all monitoring the situation closely. No decision has been taken."

You can see why Leeds want to keep him...

The defender has been impressive in the second tier with Luton, managing a superb WhoScored rating of 7.20 so far this season, including two assists and two Player of the Match awards along the way.

He's proven he can cut it in the Championship, managing a similarly solid rating of 6.89 during another second-tier stint with Cardiff, where former boss Steve Morison admitted that the defender is like a "Duracell Bunny" on the field, calling him "excellent".

Therefore, with Leeds potentially suffering relegation, you can see why the club would want to keep the impressive full-back, especially as they have failed to really settle on either Luke Ayling or Rasmus Kristensen as first choice throughout the current campaign.