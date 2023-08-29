Leeds United are back in action again tonight, with fans likely raring to witness another clash after claiming their first Championship win of the season on Saturday.

Who could start for Leeds United tonight?

However, the competition shifts for today's Tuesday night match, as the Whites travel to Salford City in the hopes that they can enjoy a deep run in this year’s iteration of the EFL Cup.

As understandably heavy favourites for the clash, given they face off against a League Two side, much of the pressure will rest on Daniel Farke’s team to take the game to the hosts and dictate the play.

However, it will remain a huge banana skin, especially given the German will likely want to rotate his side given the gruelling schedule they face following their relegation.

As such, it is expected that some of the star youngsters could be given a run in the side, with towering defender Charlie Cresswell surely meriting a place in the side and an opportunity to stake his first-team claim.

How good is Charlie Cresswell?

Having spent the last year on loan with Millwall, the 21-year-old is actually more well-versed than most of the current squad when it comes to Championship football.

As such, he featured 30 times for Gary Rowett’s side, maintaining a 7.13 average rating throughout a gruelling campaign that nearly culminated in a playoff finish.

Season Round reached 2022/23 Third Round (loss to Wolverhampton Wanderers) 2021/22 Fourth Round (loss to Arsenal) 2020/21 Second Round (loss to Hull City) 2019/20 Second Round (loss to Stoke City) 2018/19 Second Round (loss to Preston North End)

This stellar figure was upheld by his six goal contributions, alongside 1.3 interceptions, 1.5 tackles and 3.1 clearances per game, via Sofascore.

Such fine form was always foreseen though, with there being no bigger believer in his bright future than himself.

He was particularly reflective back in 2021, noting just after signing a new contract: “I’ve been at the club since I was 11 and so to sign a new deal here is just fantastic.

"I'm confident, I'm a leader, I like to play and I like to head it! “There's lots of players in the first team that I look up to, the likes of Coops, Bill, they lead by example and that is what I want to try and follow.

“My targets for the next few years are obviously to try and get in the first team eventually, but in this moment I have got to go in day to day and just push every day to the best of my ability and hopefully that takes me somewhere.”

It seems like he is set to get his chance to achieve the latter goal, but nerves will likely play a big part given this will be just his third start of the term.

Having been out on loan all last year, Cresswell has actually only made two starts in 23 months, with his last coming back in September 2021.

Not only this, but their ropey start to the league season defensively could offer an opportunity should he shine tonight, as they have conceded seven goals in just four games.

The Thorp Arch academy graduate, who is valued at around £6m by FootballTransfers, now has the perfect chance to prove his worth for the new boss against a tricky opposition, pushing himself into contention as the fixture list piles up.