Leeds United's winless run in the Premier League stretched to seven matches after a battling draw against Newcastle United at Elland Road.

The home side took the lead in the early phase of the affair through captain Luke Ayling's emphatic close-range strike before a Callum Wilson brace from the penalty spot left silence pervading across the ground like a foul smell.

Whites striker Patrick Bamford fluffed his lines when presented with a glorious opportunity to double his outfit's advantage in the first half, agonising moments before Wilson collected his first strike of the day.

Elsewhere, the likes of Junior Firpo and Maximilian Wober were shoddy in their defensive duties, with both guilty of giving away penalty kicks.

But the same cannot be said for Rasmus Kristensen, who produced an impressive dynamic display from his newfound home at the centre of the defence, as he was robust in his display against the Magpies storm and popped up when all seemed lost with a scintillating strike, albeit deflected, to restore parity and ensure Leeds did not slide to a third defeat in succession.

How did Rasmus Kristensen perform vs Newcastle?

The former RB Salzburg defender who signed for the West Yorkshire side for £10m last summer, has certainly endured something of a tumultuous journey at the back of his team's system this season, having shipped goals in abundance but shown flashes of brilliance, with Alan Hutton stating that his arrival solved a "huge problem" for the club.

The £40k-per-week gem was named as BT Sport's Player of the Match against Eddie Howe's Newcastle, during which he made five clearances and two interceptions, as per Sofascore, complementing his match-levelling goal.

Kristensen's output at Elland Road has taken his outfit to 31 points in the top flight, now only one point behind Everton, who are an infinitesimal distance away from the danger zone.

Revitalised after spending much of the season's midpoint constricted to the bench, Kristensen has now scored three goals from 19 starts in the Premier League, and having played three consecutive games as a centre-back, he might just have cemented his new role.

Leeds Live stated that Kristensen was "steady and solid, but passing still leaves so much to be desired", so despite his struggles as an adept ball-player, if he can harness his display and turn it into a late-season purple patch, Leeds might just clinch a monumental turnaround and prevent a plummet back into the second tier.