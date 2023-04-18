Leeds United defender Rasmus Kristensen was slammed for his display in their Monday night drubbing in the Premier League against Liverpool.

How bad were Leeds on Monday night?

Javi Gracia's men were handed their second heavy home defeat in a row on Monday night after Jurgen Klopp's side put six past Illan Meslier.

And this came just days after Crystal Palace done similar on Easter Sunday as they ran riot with a stunning second-half display which saw them seal the points with a 5-1 victory.

The defeat now has Leeds hovering just two points above the drop zone with a testing clash against Fulham next up for the Yorkshire side.

It was a night Leeds will want to forget in a hurry as they became the Premier League's worst defence this season having conceded 60 goals.

One man who was at the centre of Leeds' issues on Monday was their Danish right-back, Kristensen, who had a night he will also want to forget quickly.

The 25-year-old made his return to the starting XI for the first time in three league games but could easily find himself back out of it on the back of this performance.

Indeed, in his post-game player ratings, journalist Jude Summerfield slammed the Danish full-back as he awarded him with a mere 2/10 rating: "Offered nothing on the ball and his lack of pace compared to Liverpool's attackers was evident," he wrote.

Is Kristensen good enough for Leeds?

It was certainly a night to forget for the £40k-per-week right-back who was making his 20th appearance in the league for the Whites this season (via Transfermarkt).

Having played the full 90 minutes, Kristensen found himself having been dribbled past three times and recording a poor pass accuracy of just 53% (via SofaScore).

The defender's performance was described as "appalling" by Yorkshire Post journalist Leon Wobschall on the night after he played his part in a number of the Liverpool goals.

A lack of quality on the ball was one of the main issues for the 25-year-old on Monday night having lost possession on 24 occasions throughout the game (via SofaScore).

And in comparison to Liverpool's right-back, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Kristensen provided 11 less successful crosses and provided no key passes, unlike Alexander-Arnold who offered his side two (via SofaScore).

The problem Leeds have is their options at right-back leave a lot to be desired with Luke Ayling have provided an identical return of tackles per 90 minutes and a similar number of shot-creating actions (via FBref).

But on the back of his performance on Monday night, it will be interesting to see if Ayling makes a quick return to the starting XI fo the trip to Craven Cottage.