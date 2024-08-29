As the transfer window comes to a close, Leeds United are reportedly set to seal their seventh signing of the summer with a deal agreed and a medical now booked.

Leeds transfer news

It's been about as busy as it gets at Elland Road on the transfer front this summer, with a whole host of star players heading for the exit door and Leeds left with no choice but to turn towards reinforcements. Crysencio Summerville, Georginio Rutter, Glen Kamara and Archie Gray all completed departures, with the likes of Largie Ramazani, Jayden Bogle and, most recently, Manor Solomon since arriving as a result.

The latest to arrive, Solomon told LUTV: “I am really happy to be here. I've heard a lot about the club, about its fans, about the heritage, the history. I know it's a massive club in England and I'm looking forward to seeing the fans and to meet them all.

“As soon as the interest from Leeds came, I started to look for the players, for the coach and I've spoken with the manager and he explained to me about the style of playing, about the players that there are in Leeds.

I know there is a group of great lads, young people with great desire, with great techniques and I'm looking forward to playing with them and to help them in the best way I can. I just want to get going.”

If some thought he'd be the last through the door, however, they couldn't have been more wrong. According to Sky Sports' Florian Plettenberg, Leeds have reached an agreement to sign Ao Tanaka in a deal worth €4m (£3m) from Fortuna Dusseldorf this summer, with a medical already booked for Thursday.

Described as a "versatile midfielder" and a "top player" by Plettenberg, Leeds look to have found their replacement for Kamara and perhaps the perfect end to their recent flurry of additions.

"Versatile" Tanaka completes Leeds rebuild

For just £3m and at 25 years old, Tanaka should prove to be an intelligent arrival at Elland Road as the Whites seek Championship promotion at the second time of asking. Replacing Kamara, the Japanese midfielder will have quite the role to play in stepping in alongside the likes of Ramazani and Solomon to ease any blows caused by certain departures this summer.

Plettenberg was right to describe the Dusseldorf man as versatile, given that he can play central midfield, defensive midfield and attacking midfield, which not only replaces Kamara, but also arguably Rutter if Daniel Farke wants to kill two birds with one stone.

Hosting Hull City on Saturday, Farke will have a new look side at his disposal, which could see Tanaka, Ramazani and Solomon all make their debuts at Elland Road. The Whites are, all of a sudden, a side that should be in pole position for promotion once again.