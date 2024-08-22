Leeds United supporters will be hoping that their side can get off the mark in the Championship later today, as the Whites travel to Hillsborough for what could be a feisty all Yorkshire affair.

Largie Ramazani's signing could be wrapped up before kick-off too, but it looks unlikely that the new Belgian recruit from Almeria will be chucked in against Danny Rohl's Owls to play.

The second-tier promotion candidates won't be done there, when it comes to exciting new faces joining the group, as transfer deadline day begins to hurtle into view.

Leeds looking at loan deal for Premier League star

According to Israeli news outlet Sport 5, Leeds are interested in bringing Tottenham Hotspur attacker Manor Solomon to Elland Road, with a potential loan deal in the works.

The outlet state that Spurs are willing to allow their forgotten star time away from North London this season on a temporary basis, owing to injury difficulties that disrupted the majority of his last campaign.

Leeds are considered one of the frontrunners to land the former Shakhtar Donetsk man, with Solomon keen to stay in England, in order to get back to his best to then try and regain a starting spot at Spurs in the future.

What Solomon could offer Leeds

Solomon has predominantly starred down the left wing across his career to date, and so Daniel Farke could now have to rejig and work out who starts where if the 25-year-old gem does join the building, with Ramazani also more suited to that flank.

The 37-time Israel international would instantly impress when first making the move to England to play for Fulham, with five goals bagged from 24 games for the Cottagers during the 2022/23 season, which included this curled beauty nestling into the back of the net against Leeds, ironically, in the FA Cup.

The move to Tottenham after this hasn't quite gone to plan for Solomon, however, with only five appearances managed last campaign before a serious injury stopped him in his tracks, but he now will be ready to shrug off these injury demons at Elland Road.

Solomon's numbers vs Burnley (23/24) Stat Solomon Minutes played 68 Goals scored 0 Assists 2 Shots 2 Touches 37 Accurate passes 20/21 (95%) Key passes 5 Successful dribbles 3/5 Stats by Sofascore

Solomon, who was described as a "pocket rocket" when initially starring for Spurs by Sky Sports pundit Jamie Redknapp, was a revelation early into his career with the North London titans, before the injury setbacks started, with his bright display against Burnley at the start of the 23/24 campaign really sticking out.

The Leeds target would register five key passes and pick up two assists from just 68 minutes of action at Turf Moor, helping Spurs resoundingly beat the Clarets 5-2, who are now in the same league as the Whites.

He could well give great competition to the likes of Ramazani on his arrival to West Yorkshire, but as was seen with Farke moving Gnonto over to the right last season to accommodate for Crysencio Summerville to make the left wing spot his own, the same could now happen to the potential loanee.

Solomon has performed competently down the opposing channel across his career to date, with eight goals and five assists coming from the right wing across 58 total games, and so he could provide some healthy competition to faces such as Gnonto and Daniel James if snapped up.

That would allow Ramazani the complete freedom to become Leeds' next Summerville, therefore, with the soon-to-be ex-Almeria number seven bagging strikes like this breakaway goal against Real Madrid regularly out in La Liga, accumulating 22 strikes from 128 games out in Spain.

Even described as being an "outrageous" ace by football talent scout Jacek Kulig in the past, Leeds might well have their terrifying firepower back if these two signings are secured, after regretfully having to wave goodbye to Georginio Rutter and Summerville.