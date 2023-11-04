Leeds United supporters have been optimistic that promotion could be achieved under Daniel Farke this season, but now will be exhilarated by the prospect of charging toward the automatics after defeating Leicester City at the King Power Stadium.

Farke's side might have started off slowly this season - winning just three of their first nine matches in the second tier - but the system has slowly instilled and now there is a tangible prospect of securing an instantaneous return to the Premier League.

Indeed, having now won five of their past six, the Whites have reduced the gap on Leicester to 11 points, ending a remarkable nine-match winning run for the hosts.

But it is the manner of the performance, the togetherness and the spirit, that would have pleased Farke most, who always knew of his players' quality but had yet to see them come into bloom.

While Leicester still boast a healthy advantage, there is so much football still to be played, and the collective performance of the squad proves that success can be achieved.

Not quite at their apotheosis yet, Leeds have illuminated their credentials and will now seek to maintain a scintillating streak of their own, but to do so, Farke will need to uphold the vigour of the engine room, but no fret, Glen Kamara holds the key.

How much Leeds paid for Glen Kamara

Signing from Rangers in a £5m transfer in the summer, Kamara could prove to be a masterful signing for the Elland Road side, who have countered the mass exodus following relegation earlier this year with some exciting, impactful additions.

He hasn't quite cemented himself as the very centrepiece of his side yet, but Kamara is undoubtedly showing signs of being a key figure in a promotion-pushing team.

As per FBref, the 6 foot midfielder ranks among the top 12% of positional peers across divisions similar to the Championship for assists, the top 1% for pass completion, the top 15% for passes attempted and the top 12% for progressive passes per 90.

A superb distributor and a wise reader of the game, Kamara has been impressive for the Whites thus far, though he has only made six starts in the Championship and will now be expected to continue his development in Yorkshire and start sustaining his performances.

Across those displays, as per Sofascore, Kamara has completed 91% of his passes, made one key pass per game and succeeded with 63% of his dribbles and ground duels.

Over the coming months, the 28-year-old will now be expected to properly click into gear, but with further displays such as the one that subdued the Foxes, the Leeds faithful can rest assured.

Glen Kamara's performance vs Leicester by numbers

Against Leicester, the Finnish star was at the heart of Leeds' success, with Jermaine Beckford even pronouncing him an "absolute machine" on Sky Sports' live commentary, such was the relentless nature of his all-action performance.

Leeds Live writer Beren Cross bestowed a 9/10 match rating for the one-time Arsenal youngster, remarking on how intelligent and omnipresent he was in the centre of the park against the division's mightiest team.

Cross wrote: 'Incredible example of a central midfielder's performance. Read danger brilliantly and acted on it. Broke up play and then got his own side moving forward with superb passes. Contributed with late runs from deep too.'

The 56-cap international was certainly among the foremost performers on the night, demonstrating his crispness, progressive nature and combative presence against a formidable foe.

Glen Kamara vs Leicester by numbers Statistic # Minutes played 90' Touches 64 Pass completion 47/53 (89%) Key passes 2 Dribble attempts 4/5 (80%) Duels won 7/11 (64%) Tackles 1 Interceptions 1 *Statistics sourced via Sofascore

Kamara might have been immense and indeed proved to be the star man despite Georginio Rutter's goal, but the display of Joe Rodon behind him in central defence must not be overlooked, with the Welshman continually proving his worth since joining the club in the summer.

Joe Rodon's performance vs Leicester in numbers

Rodon has failed to make his mark at Tottenham Hotspur since joining from Swansea City in a deal worth up to £15m in 2020, having made just 24 appearances to date.

Now 26-years-old, he joined Leeds on loan in August and has since started 11 times in the second tier for Farke's outfit, earning praise for his "warrior mentality" from his manager after a 3-0 victory over Millwall in September.

Against Leicester, he arguably reached his apex so far, with Sofascore recording the metrics that prevented the division's frontrunners from breaking the rearguard, taking 61 touches, completing 86% of his passes, blocking a shot and making a staggering seven clearances.

Furthermore, Rodon embodied the spirit that Leeds fans hold so dear, with TEAMtalk editor and lifelong Leeds supporter James Marshment hailing that mentality, dubbing him an "absolute rock" at the back.

Cross seemingly echoed this sentiment and believed that Rodon matched his Finnish counterpart on the night, also handing him a 9/10 match rating and writing: 'Tremendous. Came into his own as the pressure was piled on in the final quarter of the match. Reduced Jamie Vardy to a spectator in the first half. Some massive slides, blocks and clearances in the second period.'

Considering the £10k-per-week titan won 100% of his duels (3/3) against an almighty strike force, then it does appear that such effusive words are warranted.

Rodon ranks among the top 5% of centre-backs across divisions similar to the Championship over the past year for pass completion and an interesting ball-playing inclination is starting to materialise in this Farke team.

The German manager has implemented a progressive, possession-based system at Elland Road and it's a small wonder that such a composed distributor in Rodon was signed.

Having conquered the King Power, the Whites now know that they boast the calibre to defeat any opposition that the Championship has to offer, and while there will be many tests - and not all successful - to come, there is a growing belief that Premier League football will soon return to this proud football club.