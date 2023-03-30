Leeds United forward Rodrigo will look to leave Elland Road if the Whites are relegated from the Premier League, Football Insider report.

What’s the latest on Rodrigo’s Leeds future?

The Whites are currently in a battle to avoid the drop and boosted their chances with a much-needed 4-2 over rivals Wolves prior to the international break. Rodrigo sealed the win late on in injury time, netting his 13th goal in all competitions, nine more than any other Leeds player during the current campaign.

The striker has missed a number of games in 2023 due to an ankle injury but has been hailed by new head coach Javi Gracia as a ‘very important player’ after making his return to action against Brighton. Reports have suggested that Rodrigo would need to take a pay cut to extend his current stay in Yorkshire, but it looks as if he could be on the way out if things don’t go to plan on the pitch, despite being under contract for a further year.

Football Insider reporter Pete O’Rourke shared a story regarding Rodrigo in the last 24 hours. He revealed that the forward will seek an exit this summer if the club go down.

He isn’t the only player, though, with previous speculation on a number of other Leeds players departing in the event of relegation, with defender Robin Koch, goalkeeper Illan Meslier and winger Jack Harrison all thought to be planning to quit if the club drop back to the Championship.

Is Rodrigo key to Leeds’ hopes of survival?

Rodrigo looks likely to play a key role over the coming months, with Gracia easing him back from injury prior to the international break with two substitute appearances. Prior to his ankle problem, Rodrigo had been a regular starter under former manager Jesse Marsch and has been the club’s main goalscoring threat, so could be in line for a return to the starting XI against league leaders Arsenal this weekend.

Patrick Bamford has had another difficult season at Elland Road, netting just twice in 19 top-flight appearances. Georginio Rutter is also yet to get off the mark in front of goal after joining in January, so there could be a real reliance on Rodrigo.

Hopefully, the 32-year-old will help Leeds guarantee a fourth successive season in the top flight, but if he doesn’t, there could be plenty of change both on and off the pitch.