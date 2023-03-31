2018 was a transformative year for Leeds United as it marked the arrival of Marcelo Bielsa, with the Argentine helping to establish the Yorkshire outfit as a Premier League outfit after winning the title in his second season at Elland Road.

However, one talented young player at Leeds would never get to benefit from the experienced manager's renowned coaching skills, as Romario Vieira was released just a month prior to Bielsa's arrival in June 2018.

Leeds would announce their retained list following the 2017/18 campaign in May, with the most notable name on the list perhaps Vieira, the twin brother of Ronaldo, who now plies his trade with Sampdoria after making his name at Elland Road.

Who was Romario Vieira?

Vieira would sign for Leeds from non-league side Tadcaster Albion in 2016 to join his brother at the Yorkshire club, and at one point looked set for a promising future at Elland Road.

He would make the first-team bench under Thomas Christiansen on a number of occasions but never quite made his senior debut, although he was a regular with the U23s throughout his two years at the club.

Former Leeds coach Michael Morton would sing the youngster's praises after a pre-season friendly against his former side Tadcaster Albion in 2017.

He said:

“I thought he was just tremendous. He understands his role, wins the ball, and keeps it simple. He has got a bright future ahead of him. [I] Just hope [that] he will get into the first team, hopefully this year, if not pushing for next year."

Vieira also made his senior debut for Guinea-Bissau in 2018 so it seemed likely that he would be able to at least make a name for himself in the football league, even after seeing his hopes of making it at Leeds come to an end.

However, it never quite worked out for Romario, as while his brother is now a regular in Italy's top flight, the 24-year-old now finds himself playing in the 10th tier of English football after signing for Northern Counties East Football League side Wakefield AFC earlier this week.

There is no telling whether Vieira's career might have been different if he had been afforded another year at Leeds with Bielsa casting an eye over his progression, but his career since leaving Elland Road suggests that the Yorkshire club certainly got it right when releasing him back in 2018.