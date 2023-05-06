Leeds United boss Sam Allardyce will be 'heavily incentivised' financially if he manages to keep the Whites in the Premier League, says journalist Ben Jacobs.

What's the latest news involving Sam Allardyce?

Leeds United look to be pulling out all the stops to secure top-flight survival and have recently sacked Javi Gracia in order to appoint Allardyce, who will take charge of their last four matches of the season.

As per The Daily Mail, Allardyce will be paid £500,000 for his time in the dugout at Elland Road; however, he could also earn a hefty £2.5 million bonus if he manages to help Leeds United avoid relegation to the Sky Bet Championship.

The 68-year-old spoke to the media before his first test as Leeds United manager away to Manchester City on Saturday, as cited by BBC Sport, stating:

"The nerves carry on until the kick-off, but once the kick-off happens then the nerves disappear for me because I am totally focused on what is happening on the pitch then. We hope we can find a space or two to cause them some problems. We can't afford to miss any chances, we have to be ruthless and clinical and defensively the team will have to be the best it's been this season. Obviously, the defence has been a bit frail, but we will try to put this right."

Matt Lawton, who is a journalist for The Times, has reported on Twitter that former Republic of Ireland striker Robbie Keane and ex-Oxford United boss Karl Robinson will form part of Allardyce's backroom team. Nevertheless, Sammy Lee has been unable to link up with his regular colleague as an assistant manager due to being on jury service, as per The Mirror.

Speaking to Football FanCast, journalist Jacobs has said that Leeds United have taken the decision to appoint Allardyce out of desperation to secure their Premier League status.

Jacobs told FFC: "Sam Allardyce is heavily incentivised as well because he gets a healthy package for the games that he's in charge, but if Leeds United stay up, then he gets an absolutely massive bonus on top of that.

"This is really all about throwing long-term out the way, throwing even tactics out of the way and just trying to get the players energized with a fresh perspective and an experienced name to get the points that they need to stay up."

Will Sam Allardyce keep Leeds United in the Premier League?

It's the million-dollar question. Allardyce has a good track record of keeping clubs in the top flight and stabilising their league form, having achieved relative success with the likes of West Ham United, Sunderland and Crystal Palace, all of whom he inherited carrying a dispirited nature, as per talkSPORT.

Nevertheless, Leeds United are on a run of five Premier League matches without a win and face a tough season run-in, with Manchester City, Newcastle United, West Ham United and Tottenham Hotspur still to come.

Out of those matches, you would imagine West Ham and Tottenham are the two most likely opponents Leeds United could take points from based on their respective positions and current form. However, the Premier League is an unpredictable environment, making these last few tussles an exciting prospect for the neutral.

Allardyce won't care how, but Leeds' sole focus is now set on keeping their Premier League status ahead of what could be a big summer amid the proposed takeover talk.