Leeds United boss Sam Allardyce has already taken aim at one of his new staff members having joked about Robbie Keane's inability to stop talking.

Why did Leeds sack Javi Gracia?

The Whites had only appointed Javia Gracia back in February having sacked Jesse Marsch amid the Yorkshire club's struggles at the bottom end of the table.

However, the Spaniard did not last long and on Wednesday it was confirmed the 53-year-old had been replaced by the Englishman, Allardyce.

Leeds now have just four games left to save their Premier League status but it seems as if the 67-year-old has an uphill task ahead of him.

The Yorkshire club still have Manchester City, Newcastle United, West Ham United and Tottenham Hotspur all to play as they currently sit above the bottom three on goal difference.

Along with Allardyce, former Leeds striker Keane has joined in their bid to keep the Whites afloat.

This comes just days after the Irishman had featured on Sky Sports as a pundit for the Liverpool vs Tottenham match on Sunday afternoon.

And speaking to the media for the first time ahead of their trip to the Etihad Stadium, Allardyce has jokingly taken aim at his 42-year-old coach:

"Well, trying to shut him up in the first place is the first thing, I mean, he never stops talking. But I mean, yeah, I've known Robbie for quite a while and we've talked on many occasions about him getting into coaching and about the fact that I worked with him at Soccer Aid a few times and all that.

"So, I really liked his personality and obviously, he's in my mind to come in and give everybody a lift and not just by his coaching methods for the frontmen particularly and the strikers, because, obviously, goals are very important."

Can Allardyce save Leeds from relegation?

Well, he certainly has his work cut out if the Yorkshire club are to pick up enough points in their remaining four games to avoid the drop.

With so few games remaining, there are probably not any other sides with a more challenging run of fixtures.

West Ham will be looking to take another step forward to securing their safety in the top flight as they currently sit just four points ahead of Leeds.

And the other three clubs all have something still to play for with City, obviously, looking to retain their title and Spurs and Newcastle looking to seal spots in Europe.

Perhaps the graphic posted by Leeds' social media team may not fill fans with a lot of confidence after stating the 67-year-old had managed 537 Premier League games and had won just 178 of those.

With a record of just one win in every three Premier League games, it does not make for great reading for Leeds fans considering they have just four games remaining.

But it is the calibre of teams which is perhaps the biggest concern for Leeds.

Would one win be enough to see Leeds stay in the Premier League? Potentially but surely Allardyce will be targeting more than just one win given how tight it is at the bottom end of the table.