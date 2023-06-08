Leeds United chiefs have internally discussed out-of-work manager Scott Parker as the Whites continue their search for Sam Allardyce's replacement.

Who could Leeds appoint as manager?

Following relegation from the Premier League, Leeds face an almighty task to find the perfect successor to Allardyce, who has left Elland Road by mutual consent.

It's been a season to forget for Leeds, who saw three different managers take the helm last campaign in Jesse Marsch, Javi Gracia and Allardyce - but none could steer them away from the Championship.

FC Lorient boss Regis Le Bris and West Brom's Carlos Corberan, among others, are reportedly in contention to replace Allardyce at Leeds, though hiring either boss could be difficult given their currently employed status.

Free agent managers could be a solution and there are plenty around, with former Rangers boss Steven Gerrard being linked with a move to Yorkshire.

Reliable journalist Phil Hay, writing in a piece for The Athletic, claims Leeds have internally discussed hiring another manager on the market in Parker.

The 42-year-old, who has previously managed the likes of Fulham and Club Brugge, is indeed a candidate among the Leeds hierarchy.

“Scott Parker has been discussed on the basis he won promotion from the Championship twice before, with Fulham and Bournemouth," Hay wrote."Leicester City are another possible destination for him.”

Hay also explains that Leeds wanted to take their time and draw up a viable shortlist of candidates before formally approaching any manager.

“Last week, Leeds’ chief executive, Angus Kinnear, began assessing and approaching potential managerial candidates with a view to establishing whether they were interested and what their demands would be.“The club wanted to be in a position where a viable shortlist was in place for the moment a formal offer could be made.”

Who is Scott Parker?

The ex-West Ham and Tottenham midfielder, despite being unceremoniously sacked by Brugge most recently, has actually received glowing praise from elite managers like Pep Guardiola for some of his work.

Guardiola has previously called Parker an "innovative" manager when discussing England's most promising up-and-coming coaches.

Tottenham defender Ryan Sessegnon also holds the tactician in very high esteem, having sung his praises back in 2021 to talkSPORT: