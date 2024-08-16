Leeds United now have the overwhelming task on their hands of replacing two of their key performers, with it looking very likely that Georginio Rutter will follow Crysencio Summerville out of the exit door very soon at Elland Road.

That means Leeds' car-crash 3-0 loss to Middlesbrough in the EFL Cup could be the Frenchman's final ever anticlimactic outing for the Championship side, as a move back up to the Premier League now beckons for the £40m attacker with Brighton and Hove Albion.

Away from this pending departure obviously dominating news around the second-tier club currently, Leeds are still on the hunt for a brand-new winger to replace the gaping hole left by the Dutchman, with a whole host of names floating about.

Leeds hold concrete interest in EFL promotion winner

As per Daily Express reporter Charlie Gordon, Leeds are very keen on adding Manuel Benson to their depleted attacking spots this summer, with the Whites holding 'concrete interest' in the Burnley gem.

Leeds had been looking at the likes of Jonathan Rowe quite heavily when searching for a golden new star to replace Summerville, but that move could be too difficult to get over the line now, hence a long list of other targets now being spoken about.

Million Manhoef has also been touted for a move to West Yorkshire, with the similarities between the Stoke City attacker and Summerville obvious, when glancing immediately at his Dutch heritage and his tricky and explosive ability for the Potters.

What Benson could offer Leeds

Prioritising a major move for Benson could be the best possible course of action for Farke and Co moving forward, with the Clarets attacker a former promotion winner in the Championship, on top of being an upgrade on Manhoef.

As well as offering a title win at the level on his CV, Benson can also offer the same slaloming runs to Leeds that Summerville had become known for before he moved on to West Ham United, as well as conjuring up an audacious finish at the end of such a pacey dart forward.

The sumptuous strike above from Benson pushed his side further on to achieving promotion glory come the end of the 2022/23 season, with the tricky Clarets number ten registering an impressive 11 strikes from 33 second-tier games overall.

Benson (22/23) vs Manhoef + Rowe (23/24) Stat Benson Manhoef Rowe Games played 33 14 32 Goals scored 11 4 12 Assists 3 1 2 Scoring frequency 137 mins 205 mins 171 mins Shots per game 1.8 2.6 1.8 Big chances missed 7 3 4 Big chances created 4 3 1 Stats by Sofascore

Taking in the table above as well, Benson would be the smartest player to bring into the building out of the options on the table, with more goal contributions managed from the winger on the way to the Clarets lifting the title than Manhoef managed for either Stoke or Rowe for the Canaries last season.

Moreover, the left-footed 27-year-old has also the experience of Premier League football on his resume over his two counterparts, with a hunger to get back there with Farke's men, even with recent setbacks being thrown their way.

Gnonto could also benefit in the long-term with this signing, with the dynamic Italian attacker loving life down the left channel against Portsmouth on the opening day, with one goal next to his name in the 3-3 draw and two successful dribbles completed.

The "electric" Burnley forward - as he was described by football pundit Sam Parkin at the height of his second-tier powers - would compete with James down the right-hand side for a starting spot as a result, with the Leeds manager then content with the depth he has at his disposal, at least in this position.

Then, it will be about recruiting a stunning replacement to make Rutter's exit feel less damaging, as a new-look Leeds XI continues to be assembled from the ashes of last season's nearly men.