Leeds United's board have been slammed by Simon Jordan over issues behind the scenes which could well be having an effect on the pitch.

What did Simon Jordan say about Leeds?

It has been another challenging season for the Whites who find themselves slumped in the bottom three of the Premier League table with just 12 games to go.

It still remains extremely tight around the bottom with two consecutive wins for Leeds potentially able to take them as high as 12th depending on results elsewhere.

However, issues behind the scenes surrounding the potential sale of the club to 49ers Enterprises have been questioned alongside other decisions made by the current owner.

Indeed, speaking on TalkSport, Jordan has questioned the behind-the-scenes running of the club and issues which may well be harming the club on the pitch:

"If you keep, a bit like Icarus, flying close to the sun, you're going to get burned in the end, aren't you? And you're now flying close to the sun again on the second season.

"And they haven't spent enormous amounts of money, but there's so much riding on this, you know, with Andrea [Radrizzani] probably going to leave the club if it stays in the Premier League with an acquisition structure that's in place, not possibly there if it's in the Championship.

"There's so much going on perhaps behind the scenes; you hear things about players that are being sold by one particular part of the football club that the other part of the football club may not want them to sell."

Is the Leeds board harming the club?

We have seen on numerous occasions that the club's sporting director, Victor Orta, has become involved in altercations with certain fans of the clubs at the games.

The Spaniard has, at times, been unable to keep his emotions in check which has seen him caught in the middle of some unprofessional incidents with the fans.

However, as mentioned by Jordan, if the board are selling certain players which others would have wanted to keep at the club, then of course there is the possibility for issues to arise on the pitch.

Leeds brought in a number of players this season but have not spent massively compared to others in the Premier League.

Meanwhile, they did see a lot of money come in through the sales of Raphinha and Kalvin Phillips last summer leaving the club with a net spend of just £28m (via Transfermarkt).

And this has been a major issue for the Whites in being able to bring some money back into the club through player sales.

Raphinha and Phillips aside, over the last two seasons, Leeds have brought in less than £1m in player sales and only a few million pounds through loan deals.

Naturally, that will limit any club's ability to spend and that could well be the reason why Leeds are struggling so much again this season with relegation a serious possibility.

And considering the club could potentially be sold if they are able to keep their Premier League status, relegation could have huge ramifications for the West Yorkshire club.