Leeds United would have been cursing their luck in front of goal last time out against Burnley, with the Clarets getting the better of Daniel Farke's Whites by a solitary goal to leave the hosts with an unwanted loss next to their name.

This disappointing 1-0 loss was the first time Leeds had actually tasted the bitterness of a defeat in the Championship so far this campaign, but the story could have been different if Mateo Joseph had converted a golden chance early on when running felt pelt at James Trafford's goal.

Farke would cut a frustrated figure on the sidelines throughout as he constantly bemoaned his side's lack of killer finishing, with Wilfried Gnonto notably having an off-day in attack.

Gnonto's importance at Leeds

The Italian winger wasn't the only out-of-sorts presence in the narrow defeat to Scott Parker's away side, with the aforementioned Joseph also off the pace.

But, Leeds fans have grown to expect Gnonto to deliver when their team is up against it, with the 20-year-old a consistent bright spark during his side's recent Premier League woes, and in the second tier last campaign.

The ex-FC Zurich forward does have one goal next to his name this campaign when slotting home this solo strike against Portsmouth on the opening day, adding to his 14 goal total for the Whites since joining in 2022 in the process, but he was quiet against Burnley all the same.

The usually vibrant Leeds number 29 only managed one shot on target at Trafford's goal, whilst he was also rusty trying to create openings for his teammates, with possession squandered a colossal 16 times.

Leeds do seem to lack the presence of Georginio Rutter to dazzle Championship defences at the moment, who left in heartbreaking fashion to join Brighton and Hove Albion this summer, leaving Farke to pick up the pieces back in West Yorkshire.

Away from missing Rutter, Leeds also are hurting when it comes to not having another clinical striker to compete with Joseph, owing to the fact Patrick Bamford remains troubled by recurring injury issues.

Therefore, the misfiring Championship outfit would love to have Spanish attacker Rodrigo back on their books, if they could turn back time, with the former Whites striker outscoring both Rutter and Gnonto since leaving Elland Road behind.

Rodrigo's form since leaving Leeds

Rodrigo is now arguably a forgotten name to Leeds fans in the present day, who have since moved on to cheering on the likes of Largie Ramazani as major money buys, over the former record purchase.

The ex-Valencia forward would cost an excessive £27m to get in through the door in 2020 when Marcelo Bielsa still graced the Elland Road dug-out but did justify that hefty fee on occasion, with 28 goals bagged from 97 Whites appearances.

Rodrigo's goal record since leaving Leeds vs Rutter + Gnonto Player Games played Goals scored Rodrigo 24 12 Gnonto 52 10 Rutter 56 8 Sourced by Transfermarkt

Looking at the table above, Rodrigo's goals haven't dried up for any of his new employers either, with a mightily impressive 12 goals managed from 24 games playing for both Al-Rayyan SC and Al-Gharafa SC bettering Gnonto and Rutter's goal totals since he left England behind.

Where Are They Now Wondering where your most loved or hated players are now? Football FanCast's Where Are They Now series is here to help.

There will be some further bemusement surrounding the sale of the deadly Spanish striker - whom pundit Noel Whelan described as "very invaluable" to Leeds - owing to the fact he was allowed to move out to Saudi Arabia for only £3m when joining Al-Rayyan in 2023, after the Middle Eastern outfit triggered a relegation release clause.

Of course, the difference in quality between playing out in Qatar and playing in England is huge, but Farke and Co would love the prospect of having their former attacker back available for selection in the here and now, with the experienced Rodrigo even acting as a potential mentor to fellow compatriot Joseph.

Instead, Leeds will make do with the firepower they already have at their disposal, as Whites fans travelling to Cardiff City this weekend hope that an emphatic victory is forthcoming, to put the loss to Burnley to the back of their heads.