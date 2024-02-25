Leeds United understandably have one of the biggest annual wage bills in the Championship, after suffering relegation from the Premier League last season. But, things are looking up, with promotion back to the big time a real possibility at this moment in time.

The Whites currently have an annual payroll of £36,068,000, with the average player earning around £26,678 per week. This is a dramatic decrease in comparison to last season, with the Yorkshire club paying out around £25,000,000 less.

All the top three earners from last season have been playing their football elsewhere, with Weston McKennie, Rodrigo and Jack Harrison all at new clubs, whether that be temporarily or permanently. As well as this, the likes of Luis Sinisterra, Tyler Adams, Marc Roca, Brenden Aaronson, Diego Llorente and Robin Koch's exits have also lightened the wage bill for now.

So, we at Football FanCast have ranked every Leeds United player in the first-team squad in order from highest to lowest in terms of wages for the 2023-2024 season, with the help of Capology.

Disclaimer - only the club and the players themselves truly know their wages, so take each of these figures as you will.