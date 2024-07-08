A "world class" player is "one to watch" as Newcastle United seek an alternative to Michael Olise this summer, according to an update from Ben Jacobs.

Newcastle transfer news

The Magpies are being linked with exciting talent everywhere you look, while also trying to ensure that they retain the services of key players such as Bruno Guimaraes, Anthony Gordon and Alexander Isak. They are said to be hopeful of agreeing a new deal with the latter, which would be a major boost.

In terms of incoming additions, Newcastle have been linked with a summer move for Manchester United midfielder Scott McTominay, with the Scot considered a target for some time now. Eddie Howe will view him as a player who could add depth in the middle of the park, possessing box-to-box energy and scoring seven goals in the Premier League last season.

Newcastle have also reportedly made contact with Juventus midfielder Arthur Melo, in what arguably represents a surprise rumour. The Brazilian did very little on loan at Liverpool in 2022/23, making just one solitary appearance for them, and he hasn't kicked on since an earlier spell at Barcelona.

Mainz youngster Brajan Gruda is a big talent with a bright future in the game, and the Magpies are currently battling with Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich for his signature. Primarily an attacking midfielder or winger, he could be considered a long-term option who could grow into a special player.

Newcastle backed to sign "world class" winger

Speaking to Give Me Sport, Jacobs said that Newcastle could look to sign Leeds United star Crysencio Summerville as an alternative to new Bayern Munich signing Olise this summer, calling the situation "one to watch".

"We obviously also know that Newcastle were one of the clubs that approached for Michael Olise, which sort of shows you that they're looking for that wide, creative, minded player. And although the cost of Olise was too high for Newcastle to proceed, there'll be other options on the market that I'm sure Newcastle feel are within their budget.

"Crysencio Summerville could be one to watch, although no approach has yet been made to Leeds United."

Summerville feels increasingly likely to leave Leeds this summer, considering he won't want to spend another year in the Championship, and he could be a fantastic option for Newcastle.

The 22-year-old is fresh off the back of a stunning season on a personal level, scoring 20 goals and registering nine assists in the league, and being named the Championship's best player at the end of the campaign. He has been lauded as "world class" by journalist Jake Winderman, and he is still a young player with further gears to find.

While some Newcastle fans may not be overly enamoured with the idea of signing a player from the second tier, Summerville has already shown that he can make an impact in the Premier League, scoring four times in the competition, including netting a dramatic late winner away to Liverpool in 2022/23.